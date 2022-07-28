Ajinomoto Malaysia Berhad : Annual Report 2022

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD 196101000252 (4295-W) | ANNUAL REPORT 2022
MANAGEMENT
DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Our Business
History & Milestone
Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad ("the Company") was established in 1961 as distributor of AJI-NO-MOTO® monosodium glutamate ("MSG") for Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Japan. In 1965, the Company commenced production of MSG at its current factory under the AJI-NO-MOTO® brand.
The Company is one of the very first Japanese companies to be set up in Malaysia and has since established itself as a responsible and reputable food manufacturer and distributor for a variety of food seasoning products that is trusted by consumers for decades.
In 1965, the Company was recognised and approved as a Halal Food Manufacturer by the Department of Islamic
Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and has since maintained this certification. On 23rd November 2021 the Company was awarded "The Best Malaysian Halal Certificate Holder" Award under the Large Industry Category by JAKIM at
the National Halal Conference 2021.
The Company will be relocating to its state-of-the-art new factory in Taman Enstek Halal Hub in Negeri Sembilan by the end of this year.
