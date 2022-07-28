Ajinomoto Malaysia Berhad : Annual Report 2022

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD 196101000252 (4295-W) | ANNUAL REPORT 2022

MANAGEMENT

DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Our Business

History & Milestone

Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad ("the Company") was established in 1961 as distributor of AJI-NO-MOTO® monosodium glutamate ("MSG") for Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Japan. In 1965, the Company commenced production of MSG at its current factory under the AJI-NO-MOTO® brand.

The Company is one of the very first Japanese companies to be set up in Malaysia and has since established itself as a responsible and reputable food manufacturer and distributor for a variety of food seasoning products that is trusted by consumers for decades.

In 1965, the Company was recognised and approved as a Halal Food Manufacturer by the Department of Islamic

Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and has since maintained this certification. On 23rd November 2021 the Company was awarded "The Best Malaysian Halal Certificate Holder" Award under the Large Industry Category by JAKIM at

the National Halal Conference 2021.

The Company will be relocating to its state-of-the-art new factory in Taman Enstek Halal Hub in Negeri Sembilan by the end of this year.

• Establishment of Production Commencement of 2 (seasonings and food Launch of "AJI-EKI" • Launch of "PAL SWEET" production line) factory Establishment "AJI-NO-MOTO" Inauguration of Sweetener • Launch of "AJIMATE" Taste Launch of (Hydrolysed Effluent Treatment of Ajinomoto plant operation • Launch of Hydrolysed Enhancing Seasoning Vegetable Protein Management "SERI-AJI" Menu (Malaya) Awarded HALAL Vegetable Protein (HVP) • Awarded "AJI-NO-MOTO" Launch of "Slim Liquid) (SALAM) Specific Co., Ltd Certification Powder Product Certification Up" Sweetener Seasoning 1961 1965 1971 1982 1989 1993 1996 2000

1963 1968 1978 1988 1992 1994 1998 2003 Corporate name Company name Launch of Launch of Launch of Launch of Awarded Launch of was changed to was changed to "AJI-SHIO" "AJI-PLUS" "AJI-AROMA" "AJI-MIX" ISO 9001 "TUMIX" Stock Ajinomoto Ajinomoto Table Topping Blended Flavour Flavour Enhancing Blended Certification Seasoning (Malaysia) (Malaysia) Berhad Seasoning Enhancer Seasoning Seasoning Sdn Bhd as the public company