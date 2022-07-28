Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJI   MYL2658OO002

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

(AJI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-07-26
11.90 MYR    0.00%
11:17aAJINOMOTO MALAYSIA BERHAD : Annual Report 2022
PU
07/19AJINOMOTO MALAYSIA BERHAD : Company Encourages Malaysians to “Eat Healthy, Live Active” in NMM 2022
PU
06/29Ajinomoto Berhad Announces First and Final Single-Tier Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ajinomoto Malaysia Berhad : Annual Report 2022

07/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT
BERHAD

-W)

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

TABLE OF CONTENT

Scan this to view our

Annual Report online.

02

Corporate Information

04

Management Discussion and Analysis

11

Director's Profile

17

Corporate Governance Overview Statement

31

Additional Compliance Information

Statement of Directors' Responsibility in Relation to

32

the Financial Statements

33

Statement on Risk Management and Internal

Control

36

Audit Committee Report

40

Statistics of Shareholdings

42

Financial Highlights

43

Financial Statements

99

List of Properties

100

Notice of Annual General Meeting

107

Sustainability Statement

Form of Proxy

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD 196101000252 (4295-W) | ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CORPORATE

INFORMATION

04

10

05

11

09

07

08

02

01

03

06

DIRECTORS

01

Tan Sri Dato'

04

Shunsuke Sasaki

08

Norani Binti Sulaiman

(Dr.) Teo Chiang Liang

(Chief Finance Officer)

(Chairman)

09

Noriko Fujimoto

05 Dominic Aw Kian-Wee

02

Koay Kah Ee

10

Takahiro Sato

06

Kamarudin bin Rasid

03

Tomoharu Abe

11

Cheong Heng Choy

(Managing Director

07

Azhan bin Mohamed

  • Chief Executive
    Officer)

02

CORPORATE INFORMATION

(CONT'D.)

BANKERS

MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad

Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad

AUDITORS

KPMG PLT

SOLICITORS

Lee, Ling & Partners

SECRETARIES

Chua Siew Chuan (MAICSA 0777689)

SSM PC No. 201908002648

Yeow Sze Min (MAICSA 7065735)

SSM PC No. 201908003120

REGISTERED OFFICE

Lot 5710, Jalan Kuchai Lama,

Petaling, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Tel : 603-7980 6958

Fax: 603-7981 1731

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD 196101000252 (4295-W) | ANNUAL REPORT 2022

SHARE REGISTRAR

Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd.

Level 7, Menara Milenium,

Jalan Damanlela,

Pusat Bandar Damansara,

Damansara Heights,

50490 Kuala Lumpur

Tel : 603-2084 9000

Fax: 603-2094 9940 / 603-2095 0292

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Main Market of the Bursa Malaysia Securities

Berhad

03

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD 196101000252 (4295-W) | ANNUAL REPORT 2022

MANAGEMENT

DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Our Business

History & Milestone

Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad ("the Company") was established in 1961 as distributor of AJI-NO-MOTO® monosodium glutamate ("MSG") for Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Japan. In 1965, the Company commenced production of MSG at its current factory under the AJI-NO-MOTO® brand.

The Company is one of the very first Japanese companies to be set up in Malaysia and has since established itself as a responsible and reputable food manufacturer and distributor for a variety of food seasoning products that is trusted by consumers for decades.

In 1965, the Company was recognised and approved as a Halal Food Manufacturer by the Department of Islamic

Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and has since maintained this certification. On 23rd November 2021 the Company was awarded "The Best Malaysian Halal Certificate Holder" Award under the Large Industry Category by JAKIM at

the National Halal Conference 2021.

The Company will be relocating to its state-of-the-art new factory in Taman Enstek Halal Hub in Negeri Sembilan by the end of this year.

• Establishment of Production

Commencement of

2 (seasonings and food

Launch of "AJI-EKI"

• Launch of "PAL SWEET"

production line) factory

Establishment

"AJI-NO-MOTO"

Inauguration of

Sweetener

• Launch of "AJIMATE" Taste

Launch of

(Hydrolysed

Effluent Treatment

of Ajinomoto

plant operation

• Launch of Hydrolysed

Enhancing Seasoning

Vegetable Protein

Management

"SERI-AJI" Menu

(Malaya)

Awarded HALAL

Vegetable Protein (HVP)

• Awarded "AJI-NO-MOTO"

Launch of "Slim

Liquid)

(SALAM)

Specific

Co., Ltd

Certification

Powder

Product Certification

Up" Sweetener

Seasoning

1961

1965

1971

1982

1989

1993

1996

2000

1963

1968

1978

1988

1992

1994

1998

2003

Corporate name

Company name

Launch of

Launch of

Launch of

Launch of

Awarded

Launch of

was changed to

was changed to

"AJI-SHIO"

"AJI-PLUS"

"AJI-AROMA"

"AJI-MIX"

ISO 9001

"TUMIX" Stock

Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto

Table Topping

Blended Flavour

Flavour Enhancing

Blended

Certification

Seasoning

(Malaysia)

(Malaysia) Berhad

Seasoning

Enhancer

Seasoning

Seasoning

Sdn Bhd

as the public

company

2021

2020

2019

2017

2014

2012

2011

2010

2008

2006

2005

2004

• Launch of Seri-Aji®

• Launch

• Launch

Hydrolysed

Establishment

Establishment

50th

Launch of

Awarded

Awarded

Launch of

Awarded

Fritter Seasoned

"aminoVITAL"

"Rasa Sifu"

Vegetable

of ASEAN

of Chicken

Anniversary

"Ajinomoto

OSHAS 18001

ISO 14001

"VONO"

HACCP

Flour

Jellly Flavoured

All in One

Protein (HVP)

Application

Meat

of Ajinomoto

Brand"

Certification

Certification

Instant Soup

Certification

• Launch of Seri-Aji®

Drink with

Seasoning

process

Centre

Powder Plant

(Malaysia)

Chicken Stock

Launch of

Banana Fritter Flour

Amino Acids

improvement

Berhad

"ACTIVA" TG

Series

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto (M) Bhd published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 443 M - -
Net income 2021 46,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 725 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomoharu Abe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shunsuke Sasaki Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Chiang Liang Teo Chairman
Kah Ee Koay Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Wee Aw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-22.73%162
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-12.26%57 480
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-19.51%30 902
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-17.58%11 126
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-9.58%8 350
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-21.84%6 068