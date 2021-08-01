Log in
Ajinomoto Malaysia Berhad : Company Promotes “Healthy Eating, Active Living” in Nutrition Month Malaysia 2021

08/01/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, 30th August 2021 - The Nutrition Month Malaysia (NMM) Programme, founded in 2002, is recognised as the nation's premier nutrition promotion initiative organised by three leading nutrition and dietetics professional organisations in the country. This year, Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (AMB) continues their journey as a main sponsor in spreading awareness on 'Healthy Eating, Active Living' in the NMM Virtual Event 2021, in conjunction with its theme, The Key to Combating Health Threats.

Through their expertise in the AminoScience technology, AMB has been able to contribute to the health and well-being of the community as part of The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV).

Excessive salt intake is a global health issue that the Ajinomoto Group is uniquely positioned to help solve. The amino acid technologies that they specialise in can help lower sodium content while maintaining the savoury deliciousness through the wonders of umami. In line with the group's effort, the renowned Umami Seasoning is used to promote low sodium and healthy eating.

An assortment of recipes has been developed to promote healthy yet delectable home cookings especially during the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) period. AMB will also be conducting a series of virtual cooking classes and low sodium recipe challenge for the public to enhance the effectiveness of low sodium cooking at home. Grab your chance to participate by visiting Hi Ajinomoto Facebook page or NMM Virtual Event 2021.

AMB is also a strong advocate of active living, believing that sufficient physical workouts will help boost the immune system to combat COVID-19. The aminoVITAL® Apple Jelly Flavoured Drink, the number 1 brand in Japan, can help the public to better prepare their bodies for their sports training or home-workout routines, as well as support them in their activities. Grab the opportunity to win attractive prizes in the 'Move with aminoVITAL® Challenge' by sharing a snapshot of your workout routine to the amino VITAL Malaysia Facebook page.

Not only that, there will also be a series of games for the public to take part in. The more games you play, the higher your chances of winning the Ajinomoto Lucky Draw Grand Prize! Three (3) lucky winners will be selected to receive the RM1,000 cash gift each, so try your luck today by visiting AMB virtual booth! The virtual event will take place from 5th August until 5th September 2021 on virtualfair.nutritionmonthmalaysia.org.my/ajinomoto.

With these ASV initiatives, AMB greatly hopes that we will be able to support the public in adapting to the 'Healthy Eating, Active Living' lifestyle amid our common battle against COVID-19, while staying safe during this period. In line with this year's NMM theme, we challenge you to combat health threats and 'Eat Well, Live Well'.

For more information, please contact Mr. Meor Azwin / Ms. Cindy Chan at +60-3-7980 6958 (Ext 264 / 439) or meor@ajikl.com.my / liting@ajikl.com.my

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto (M) Bhd published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 13:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
