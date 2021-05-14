Ajisen China : RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 538)

RENEWAL OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 May 2015 and 21 May 2015 in relation to the continuing connected transactions under the 2015 CCT Agreements and the announcement of the Company dated 30 September 2016 in relation to the Trademark Licence Agreement.

As the Group intends to continue carrying out the transactions under the 2015 CCT Agreements, on 14 May 2021, the Group renewed the Fortune Choice Sales Agreement and the Fortune Choice Supply Agreement with Shigemitsu Industry both for a further three-year term ending on 13 May 2024. On the same date, the Group also renewed the Festive Profits Supply Agreement with Shigemitsu Food and the Design Union Agreement with Design Union for a further three-year term ending on 13 May 2024.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Since each of Shigemitsu Industry, Shigemitsu Food and Design Union is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules, the Franchise Agreements, the Trademark Licence Agreement and the CCT Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Since each of the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) in relation to each of the annual caps of the transactions under each of the Franchise Agreements, the Trademark Licence Agreement and the CCT Agreements for 2021, 2022 and 2023 is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the conduct of those transactions will accordingly constitute non-exempt continuing