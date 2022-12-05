Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. AJN Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJN   CA00149L1058

AJN RESOURCES INC.

(AJN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:04 2022-12-02 pm EST
0.3550 CAD    0.00%
12/05Ajn Resources : December 2, 2022 - AJN Announces Shareholder Meeting & Clarifies Disclosure
PU
12/05AJN Resources Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting and Clarifies Disclosure
AQ
11/30AJN Resources Inc. Announces to Acquire Certain Gold Exploration Permits
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AJN Resources : December 2, 2022 - AJN Announces Shareholder Meeting & Clarifies Disclosure

12/05/2022 | 10:42pm EST
AJN Resources Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting and Clarifies Disclosure

Vancouver, BC, December 2, 2022: AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (Frankfurt: 5AT) ("AJN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding its 2022 shareholders' meeting on December 14, 2022. Meeting materials have been mailed to all shareholders as of November 9, 2022 and are available on www.sedar.comunder the Company's profile.

Further to the Company's news release of November 30, 2022, the Company clarifies that the Cadastre Minier RDC (DRC Mining Register) ("CAMI") has now responded to requests for applications from Congo Ressources SAU ("CRS") and has stated that CRS may request to apply to acquire five gold exploration permits, known as the Wanga Project, which cover 1,694 km2 in the Wanga mining area located circa 30 km to the west of Kibali Gold Mine, and two areas, which cover 785 km2, in the Kilo Belt in the eastern DRC. Applications for DRC exploration permits need to comply with the procedures prescribed by the DRC Mining Code and Regulations, as revised to date.

The November 30, 2022 news release sets out the descriptions of the projects that are the subjects of requests for applications from CRS. The Wanga Project and the North Kilo Project have been approved for requests for application; however, CRS has not yet applied for them. Certain other projects, which are encroached upon, or which are disputed, or which have been or which are undergoing forfeiture, will need to obtain either the roll-back of a ministerial order, or resolution of the dispute, or a signed ministerial order for withdrawal or forfeiture.

Mr. Klaus Eckhof, CEO and President of AJN, clarifies his comment in the November 30, 2022 news release to state that the inclusion of the area in the northern portion of the Manono lithium licence in the requests for permits by Congo Ressources will, if granted, advance the DRC's objective of creating a supply chain of minerals to support the battery industry.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Sheena Eckhof

Director, Investor Relations sheena@eckhofconsulting.com

Visit us at www.ajnresources.com

Tel: +44 7496 291547

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klaus Eckhof

CEO and President klauseckhof@monaco.mc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward- looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Disclaimer

AJN Resources Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 03:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
