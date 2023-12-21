Official AJN RESOURCES INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2023) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received all approvals to commence work on its PR 15282 (Manono Northeast) and PR 15383 (Kabunda South). MB Exploration SARL have commenced with mobilization of their crews and the drill rig to Manono where drilling is expected to commence on PR 15282 before year end.

Figure 1: Planned Drill Fences and Results from Channel and Grab Samples on PR 15282 and the Interpreted Extension of the Manono Pegmatites onto the Project Area.

CEO and President Klaus Eckhof commented: "We are extremely excited about reaching this very important milestone to commence drilling on this highly prospective property which has excellent potential of uncovering similar lithium bearing pegmatites to those which have produced world class resources at Manono. The Manono pegmatites were only identified once tin alluvial workings reached deeper levels in a similar scenario to what our exploration teams have identified on PR 15282. We are further encouraged by the two areas identified on the licence where tin artisanal workings reported anomalous lithium results adjacent to the granite contact in a similar setting as the Manono pegmatites."

PR 15282 (Manono Northeast Project)

The Company has carried out a reconnaissance pitting programme aimed at identifying lithium bearing pegmatites below the extensive surface cover. Many of the pits were hand excavated to depths of 4-6m without reaching bedrock. It was therefore decided that a shallow percussion drilling programme would be better suited to identify underlying pegmatites in the current environment. Channel samples from the shallow pits did not return any significant results.

Two areas of artisanal workings were identified within two streams adjacent to the granite contact at locations shown in Figure 1. Results from grab samples collected from the workings reported lithium grades of up to 400ppm Li and tin grades up 1,815ppm Sn. Historically the grades of tin mined at Manono were circa800ppm which further supports the potential for the project to host lithium and tin bearing pegmatites potentially over 8-10km across the project area.

Three drill fence lines have been planned as shown in Figure 1. Drill holes will be drilled at 50m centres down to a maximum depth of 50m or until bedrock can be clearly identified. Samples will be prepared in Lubumbashi and pulps will be submitted to ALS Global in Ireland for assay.

Mr Stephen Alan Mawson is a consultant of AJN Resources Inc. and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03) and a member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr Mawson is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. All of the QAQC samples (2 Certified Reference Material, 1 Blank and a Duplicate) submitted into the sampling stream (47 samples) have returned acceptable results.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

