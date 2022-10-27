Advanced search
    AJOONI   INE820Y01021

AJOONI BIOTECH LIMITED

(AJOONI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-10-27 am EDT
6.950 INR   -1.42%
Ajooni Biotech : Outcome of committee meeting

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
AJOONI BIOTECH LIMITED

Regd. Office: D-118, Industrial Area, Phase VII, Mohali-160055 (Pb.)

Phone: 0172-5020758-69 Website: www.ajoonibiotech.com

E-mail: ajooni.biotech@gmail.com/ info@ajoonibiotech.com

CIN: L85190PB2010PLC040162

Date: 27th October, 2022

To,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051

SYMBOL: AJOONI

Sub: Outcome of the Right Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Ajooni Biotech Limited ("the Company")

Dear Sir,

This is further to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 17th October 2022, approving the issue of equity shares by way of rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company, for an amount not exceeding Rs. 30.00 Crores, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. ("Rights Issue").

In this respect, We hereby inform you that the Right Issue Committee of the Company at its meeting held on October 27, 2022, approved the Draft Letter of Offer ("DLOF") dated October 27, 2022 for submission of the same to the Stock Exchange where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

The DLOF will be submitted to National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the same is also attached with our application to the Stock Exchange for seeking in-principal approval for the said Right Issue.

For AJOONI BIOTECH LIMITED

GURSIMR AN SINGH

Digitally signed by GURSIMRAN SINGH

Date: 2022.10.27 12:24:36 +05'30'

GURSIMRAN SINGH

WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR

DIN: 02209675

______________________________________________________________________________________

Works: G,T, Road, Khanna- 141401 (Punjab) INDIA

Disclaimer

Ajooni Biotech Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
