Turkey's Albayrak resigning in second surprise after lira skid

ANKARA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat
Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, in
an Instagram statement confirmed by an official, marking a
second weekend surprise after the central bank chief was ousted
on Saturday.
The statement came after a 30% plunge in the lira currency's
value this year to record lows as the economy faces a sharp
contraction during the coronavirus pandemic. In the early hours
of Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan - who is
Albayrak's father-in-law - replaced the central bank governor.
"I have decided that I cannot continue as a minister, which
I have been carrying out for nearly five years, due to health
problems," the statement said. Albayrak became finance minister
two years ago after serving as energy minister.
Two sources at the presidency could neither confirm nor deny
the statement when reached by Reuters, but a Finance Ministry
official confirmed its authenticity.
The lira - the worst performer in emerging
markets this year - firmed 1.5% to 8.415 against the U.S. dollar
at 1814 GMT.
Albayrak, 42, was appointed energy minister in 2015 and
shifted to finance after Erdogan was re-elected with sweeping
new executive powers in 2018.
During his tenure at finance, Turkey's economy has been hit
by two bad slumps, double-digit inflation and high unemployment.
The lira has shed more than half of its value since the
beginning of 2018.
Erdogan would need to approve the resignation, which
surprised analysts and lawmakers.
Deputy Transport Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on Twitter
he hoped Albayrak's resignation would be rejected, adding "our
country, our people and our community need you".
Mehmet Mus, the deputy parliamentary group chairman for the
ruling AK Party, said Albayrak had taken important steps to
strengthen the economy and that he hoped Erdogan would not
accept the resignation.
"We personally witnessed his diligent work. If our president
sees fit, I hope he continues at his post," Mus said on Twitter.
(Additional reporting by Umit Bektas and Tuvan Gumrukcu;
Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Dominic Evans and Nick Macfie)