  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AK Medical Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1789   KYG020141019

AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1789)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AK Medical : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/24/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

AK Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 025 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2021 297 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 233 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 7 902 M 1 218 M 1 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 018
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AK Medical Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,08 CNY
Average target price 9,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Jiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kun Liang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Mo Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Shu Wing Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.78%1 218
STRYKER CORPORATION8.26%100 036
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-6.82%16 944
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.12.49%5 770
AXONICS, INC.43.51%3 302
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.15.74%3 229