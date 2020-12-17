Log in
Akamai Technologies : Telenor Myanmar Taps Akamai for Subscriber Security

12/17/2020 | 07:34am EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced that Telenor Myanmar is using Akamai's SPS Shield product to help protect subscribers from a host of cyber security threats. Available as Telenor Business Web Shield to Telenor Myanmar Business customers, the service automatically activates defenses against bots, malware, phishing and other types of attacks.

SPS Shield, part of Akamai's Security and Personalization Services (SPS) portfolio of solutions for internet service providers (ISP) and mobile network operators (MNO), is a cloud-based security service designed for small- and mid-sized -businesses and residential subscribers. It is built as an entry-level, white-label offering for MNOs and ISPs that is extremely simple for them to deploy and onboard subscribers.

"Customer security and safety is a critical pillar of our business and essential to earning and keeping the trust of our subscribers," said Caroline Yin Yin Htay, Chief Business Officer, Telenor Myanmar. "As the foundation of our Web Shield service, Akamai SPS Shield is a simple solution to the very complex challenge of keeping up with a threat landscape that is perpetually changing and evolving. It works seamlessly for the end user without the need to install software or change hardware, automatically protecting the devices connected to our network."

SPS Shield runs on Akamai's pervasive, highly distributed Intelligent Edge Platform. It is based on Akamai DNSi resolver and security infrastructure, which use real-time, AI-driven threat feeds developed by a hundreds-strong team of data scientists and security experts.

"Akamai is offering network operators a way to easily turn on revenue-generating, churn-reducing security capabilities without the need for customer intervention, much less a service call of any sort," said Sid Pisharoti, Regional Vice President - APJ Media and Carrier, Akamai. "As a cloud-based solution, SPS Shield accelerates time to market and minimizes start-up investment while giving operators complete control over business models, pricing and branding."

Web Shield is currently available to Telenor Myanmar Business mobile customers. Part of the Telenor Group, one of the world's major mobile operators, Telenor Myanmar serves 17 million customers across all of the country's states, regions and territories.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Akamai Contacts:
Chris Nicholson 
Media Relations 
+1 617-444-2987 
cnichols@akamai.com

Tom Barth 
Investor Relations 
+1 617-274-7130 
tbarth@akamai.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telenor-myanmar-taps-akamai-for-subscriber-security-301194974.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
