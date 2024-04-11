CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's first quarter 2024 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (833) 634-5020

International: (412) 902-4238

Password: Akamai Technologies call

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (877) 344-7529 (or (412) 317-0088 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 6371585. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

