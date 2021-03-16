Akamai Technologies : and Queue-it team up to deliver a cure for COVID vaccine registration frustration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today announces a strategic partnership with Queue-it, a leader in virtual waiting room software and services, to meet the historic challenge posed by COVID-19 vaccination. The partnership is focused on helping governments and health systems worldwide handle spikes in registration web traffic, while ensuring fairness and providing a user experience that reduces uncertainty and stress.

The solution generated through the partnership, Akamai Vaccine Edge , addresses a critical problem: sudden spikes in vaccination registration traffic that overload websites, preventing citizens from registering. With Vaccine Edge, when traffic exceeds capacity, visitors are redirected to a waiting room that displays queue position, estimated wait time, and additional information to keep registrants informed. As site capacity allows, visitors in the waiting room are automatically admitted to the registration site on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Vaccine Edge solution keeps visitors informed of their place in line and their estimated waiting time. This can help ensure fairness and reduce the anxiety and stress associated with the process, minimizing user complaints. The waiting room experience is branded for the agency or institution hosting the registration site and can be customized with visitor communications, such as reminders of important information required for their vaccine registration.

Vaccine Edge is designed for easy, one-day deployment. No sensitive data goes through the Vaccine Edge solution, helping ensure compliance with patient privacy regulations. The solution offers all the advantages of the Akamai edge platform on which it resides, including high security, low latency, and extreme scalability.

Vaccine Edge is available now from Akamai and has already been deployed in several U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

"Ensuring individuals can successfully register for the COVID-19 vaccine and stay informed of progress is a powerful example of the value edge computing can deliver," said Lelah Manz, SVP, Edge Product and Business Strategy for Akamai. "Our partnership with Queue-it will make a real difference for millions of people at a critical time. We believe it's proof of Akamai's ability to enable third-party solutions to deliver transformative impact. We look forward to building on this success with other use cases that require a secure virtual waiting room solution at the edge."

Niels Henrik Sodemann, CEO and Co-founder of Queue-it, emphasized the shared mission behind the partnership. "Akamai shares our goal to help governments and health systems accelerate vaccine distribution in a way that supports fairness and reduces peoples' stress levels," he said. "We could not have found a better partner in this endeavor than Akamai. The mutual respect and cooperation has delivered a market-ready solution in record time. We are immensely proud of our role in helping address one of the most pressing health challenges of our time."

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com , blogs.akamai.com , or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations .

About Queue-it

Queue-it is the leading developer of virtual waiting room services to control website and app traffic surges by offloading visitors to a waiting room. Its powerful SaaS platform enables enterprises and governments around the globe to keep their systems online and visitors informed, capturing key sales and online activity on their most business-critical days. The use of Queue-it has ensured online fairness during high-demand campaigns and activities for billions of users worldwide. The company is headquartered in Denmark and has offices in the U.S. and Australia. For more information, please visit https://queue-it.com . You can find our contact information at www.queue-it.com/press .

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, any failure of Akamai and Queue-it technology or systems to operate together as expected or to continue to be interoperable, absence of future use cases for the joint technology, a failure of Akamai's network infrastructure, and other factors that are discussed in Akamai's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

