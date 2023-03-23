Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akamai Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKAM   US00971T1016

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AKAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57:28 2023-03-23 pm EDT
74.75 USD   +0.81%
02:36pFranklin Templeton, Akamai join anti-anti-ESG effort
RE
12:00pTranscript : Akamai Technologies, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/21New Survey of Retailers Finds Growing Awareness and Concern Around Audience Hijacking
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Templeton, Akamai join anti-anti-ESG effort

03/23/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

(Reuters) - Large companies, including asset manager Franklin Templeton and web-services provider Akamai Technologies Inc, joined an effort on Thursday to defend sustainable investment practices from a backlash by U.S. Republican politicians.

The companies signed a statement that also drew backing from leaders of major pension funds in Democratic-leaning states New York and California, and religious and progressively-minded investors.

The signatories pledged they were "wholly committed to sustainability and addressing the financial impacts of climate change" and called on policymakers to "protect the freedom to invest responsibly".

Pressure is mounting from many sides ahead of decisions including long-anticipated guidance for companies' climate-related disclosures, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is due to issue possibly as early as next month.

Republicans, often from energy-producing states, have sought to block the growing use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations by shareholders and corporate executives.

Earlier this week U.S. President Joe Biden used his first veto to reject restrictions on ESG factors by pension fund managers.

While Thursday's statement was in line with past comments by signatories such as the California State Teachers' Retirement System, Franklin's presence sets it apart from rival asset managers that have sought middle ground between right-wing criticism and calls from climate activists urging companies to do more to address rising global temperatures.

BlackRock Inc for instance on Thursday said it would continue to press companies for information about climate risks.

Mindy Lubber, CEO of sustainability nonprofit Ceres, which organized Thursday's statement, told a call with reporters that companies showed "some hesitancy" to speak up.

But Anne Simpson, head of sustainability for Franklin Templeton, part of California-based Franklin Resources Inc, said on the same call that ESG efforts are "fiduciary duty at work".

In a separate statement, she said the company would be failing in that duty if it did not "pay attention to the accelerating frequency of severe weather disasters and the hundreds of billions of dollars they cause".

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.85% 74.78 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.11% 648.35 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
CERES INC. -2.68% 1235 Delayed Quote.45.19%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. -0.87% 26.065 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
All news about AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:36pFranklin Templeton, Akamai join anti-anti-ESG effort
RE
12:00pTranscript : Akamai Technologies, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/21New Survey of Retailers Finds Growing Awareness and Concern Around Audience Hijacking
PR
03/17Insider Sell: Akamai Technologies
MT
03/14Insider Sell: Akamai Technologies
MT
03/14Insider Sell: Akamai Technologies
MT
03/14Akamai Research Finds Up To 16 Percent of Organizations Exhibited Signs of a Breach in ..
PR
03/10Insider Sell: Akamai Technologies
MT
03/10Insider Sell: Akamai Technologies
MT
03/07Akamai Technologies Launches Akamai Hunt Security Service
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 731 M - -
Net income 2023 576 M - -
Net Debt 2023 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 588 M 11 588 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akamai Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,15 $
Average target price 94,83 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Thomson Leighton Director
Edward J. McGowan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert Blumofe Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kate Prouty Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Adam Karon COO & General Manager-Cloud Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.04%11 588
ACCENTURE PLC-5.09%159 494
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.87%138 657
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.95%112 526
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.72%88 365
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.89%69 759
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer