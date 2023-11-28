Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Equities
AKAM
US00971T1016
IT Services & Consulting
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|114.65 USD
|+0.79%
|+1.94%
|+36.00%
|Nov. 27
|Akamai Technologies Insider Sold Shares Worth $469,436, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Nov. 17
|Akamai Technologies Insider Sold Shares Worth $492,888, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
Presenter SpeechRoger Boyd (Analysts)I think we're live. Awesome. I'm Roger Boyd, I cover cybersecurity and infras...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Akamai Technologies, Inc. is the world's No. 1 supplier of Internet applications and content distribution acceleration services. The activity is organized primarily around 3 areas: - content distribution: transmission, storage, and management of data flows, media content, electronic applications, etc.; - development of applications on Internet sites: applications for recording user visits to sites, research, etc.; - other: data management, distribution control, application performance measurement, secure content transmission, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had a platform of more than 350,000 servers interconnected to more than 1,300 Internet access supplier networks worldwide. The United States account for 52.6% of net sales.
SectorIT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-02-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
114.65USD
Average target price
117.05USD
Spread / Average Target
+2.10%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.00%
|17 157 M $
|+24.63%
|209 B $
|+6.55%
|152 B $
|+10.48%
|142 B $
|-4.13%
|94 255 M $
|-4.34%
|71 370 M $
|+19.51%
|56 148 M $
|+101.68%
|50 162 M $
|+26.69%
|42 528 M $
|+24.67%
|35 485 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Akamai Technologies, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Transcript : Akamai Technologies, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-28-2023 05