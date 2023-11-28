Akamai Technologies, Inc. is the world's No. 1 supplier of Internet applications and content distribution acceleration services. The activity is organized primarily around 3 areas: - content distribution: transmission, storage, and management of data flows, media content, electronic applications, etc.; - development of applications on Internet sites: applications for recording user visits to sites, research, etc.; - other: data management, distribution control, application performance measurement, secure content transmission, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had a platform of more than 350,000 servers interconnected to more than 1,300 Internet access supplier networks worldwide. The United States account for 52.6% of net sales.