  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Akanda Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AKAN   CA00971M2058

AKANDA CORP.

(AKAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:51 2023-05-26 pm EDT
0.7134 USD   -13.05%
04:06pAkanda Corp. Announces Termination of Loan Agreement
BU
05/02Akanda Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
05/02Akanda Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Akanda Corp. Announces Termination of Loan Agreement

05/29/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
International Medical Cannabis Company, Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN, WKN: A3DG83) announces that Akanda and Veridia Canada Ltd. (the “Lender”) have mutually agreed to terminate the loan agreement between the parties previously announced on April 18, 2023 (the “Loan Agreement”). Akanda has returned all funds provided under the terms of the Loan Agreement and has no further obligations owing to the Lender pursuant to the Loan Agreement.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda’s portfolio includes Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with a prized EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK; and Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa. The Company’s seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with California-based Cookies, a leading globally recognized cannabis company; Cansativa Group, a leading importer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe; and Cellen Life Sciences’ Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,62 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,77 M 2,77 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 3,35%
Chart AKANDA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Akanda Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKANDA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Katharyn M. Field Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aslihan Akkar-Schenkl President
Shailesh Bhushan Chief Financial Officer
Terry Booth Chairman
Thomas Flow Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKANDA CORP.-52.12%3
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 789
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.39%404 191
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.28%366 763
MERCK & CO., INC.0.11%281 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.07%259 001
