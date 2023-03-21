Akanda : Letter from BF Borgers CPA PC to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated March 21, 2023 - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
March 21, 2023
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Office of the Chief Accountant
100 F Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20549
Re: Akanda Corp.
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read the statements in the Form 6-K dated March 21, 2023, of Akanda Corp. ("the Company") to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and we agree with such statements therein as related to our firm. We have no basis to and, therefore, do not agree or disagree with the other statements made by the Company in the Form 6-K.
Sincerely,
/s/ BF Borgers CPA PC
March 21, 2023
