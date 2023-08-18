Share Issuance Pursuant to the Conversion of a Promissory Note

On January 26, 2023, Akanda Corp. (the "Company") issued a promissory note to Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo") for a principal amount of Three Hundred Twenty-Eight Thousand Hundred Dollars ($328,000.00) (the "Note"). The Note bears an interest rate of 7% per annum and has a maturity date on June 25, 2023. If the amount payable is due, whether at stated maturity, by acceleration or otherwise, the overdue amount shall bear and accrue an interest rate of 1.25%.

On July 25, 2023, the Company and Halo entered into a Note Conversion Agreement to convert $360,960 of the total remaining outstanding balance, including accrued interest, under the Note into Common Shares of the Company at $0.62 per share (the "Conversion Shares"). The Company and Halo agreed that after the issuance of the Conversion Shares, the principal balance outstanding under the Note is $0. Upon satisfaction of complying with Nasdaq Capital Market rules, the Company issued 582,193 Common Shares to Halo in full satisfaction of the Note.