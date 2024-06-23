Certain Pre-Funded Warrants of Akanda Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

June 22, 2024 Share

Certain Pre-Funded Warrants of Akanda Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These Pre-Funded Warrants will be under lockup for 91 days starting from 24-MAR-2024 to 23-JUN-2024.



Details:

The officers and directors have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, to a ninety day lock -up period from the date of this prospectus, with respect to the Common Shares that they beneficially own, including the issuance of shares upon the exercise of convertible securities and options that may be currently outstanding or which may be issued. This means that, for a period of ninety days following the date of this prospectus, such persons may not offer, sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of these securities without the prior written consent of the underwriters or as otherwise agreed.