Akari Therapeutics : 2021 Annual Report

06/06/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

Registered in England and Wales, number: 05252842

1

AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

CONTENTS

Page

Officers and professional advisers

1

Directors' report

2

- 5

Strategic Report

6 - 12

Director's Remuneration Report

13

- 26

Independent Auditor's report to the shareholders of Akari Therapeutics Plc

27

- 30

Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss

31

Consolidated statement of financial position

32

Parent company statement of financial position

33

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

34

Parent company statement of changes in equity

35

Consolidated statement of cash flows

36

Parent company statement of cash flows

37

Notes to the report and financial statements

38-55

AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC

OFFICERS AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Directors

R Prudo-Chlebosz

J Hill

S Ungar

D Byrne

D Williams

M Grissinger

P Feldschreiber

R Jacques

Secretary

Prism Cosec Limited

Registered Office

Highdown House,

Yeoman Way,

Worthing,

West Sussex

BN99 3HH

Independent Auditors

Haysmacintyre LLP

10 Queen Street Place

London

EC4R 1AG

1

AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "Akari," "we," "us," "our," the "Company", the "Group" and similar designations refer to Akari Therapeutics, Plc and its subsidiaries. All references to "parent company" refer to Akari Therapeutics, Plc excluding its subsidiaries.

The directors present their report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Group is developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, specifically through the inhibition of the complement and leukotriene pathways. Each of these systems has scientifically well-supported causative roles in the diseases the Company is targeting. Management believes that blocking early mediators of inflammation will prevent initiation and continual amplification of the processes that cause certain diseases.

DIRECTORS

The directors who served the Company during the year and up to the date of signing the Annual Report were as follows:

R Prudo-Chlebosz

C Richardson (resigned in March 22)

  1. Hill S Ungar D Byrne
    D Williams M Grissinger P Feldschreiber
    R Jacques (appointed 28 March 22)

SUPPLIER PAYMENT POLICY

It is the Group's policy to agree to commercial terms with its suppliers prior to purchase of goods or services. The Group negotiates favourable payment terms where possible.

POLITICAL/CHARITABLE DONATIONS

There were no political or charitable contributions made by the Group during the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: $nil).

STAFF POLICY

The Group is committed to a policy of recruitment and promotion on the basis of aptitude and ability. Applications for employment by disabled persons are given full and fair consideration having regard to their particular aptitudes and abilities. Where existing employees become disabled, it is the Group's policy, wherever possible, to provide continuing employment under normal terms and conditions and to provide training, career development and promotion wherever appropriate.

DIRECTORS' INDEMNITY

The Company's Articles of Association provide, subject to the provisions of UK legislation, an indemnity for directors and officers of the Company in respect of liabilities they may incur in the discharge of their duties or in the exercise of their powers, including any liabilities relating to the defence of any proceedings brought against them which relate to anything done or omitted, or alleged to have been done or omitted, by them as officers or employees of the Company.

Appropriate directors and officer's liability insurance cover is in place in respect of all Company directors.

2

AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

ENVIRONMENTAL DISCLOSURES

We are a group with a small number of employees. We have serviced offices and we currently outsource our research, development, testing and manufacturing activities. As a result, the group consumed 40,000 kWh of energy or less during the year ended 31 December 2021. For this reason, no disclosures concerning greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption and energy efficiency action are made under the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) Regulations 2008.

AUDITORS

Haysmacintyre LLP have indicated their willingness to continue in office as auditor for another year. In accordance with section 489 of the Companies Act 2006, a resolution proposing that Haysmacintyre LLP be reappointed as auditors of the Company will be put to the Annual General Meeting.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

On 31 December 2021 the following shareholders held an interest of 3% or more of the ordinary share capital of the Company:

Ordinary shares of $0.0001

% of issued share capital

Ray Prudo (1)

871,186,700

18.2%

PranaBio Investments, LLC (2)

330,308,700

6.8%

Aspire Capital Fund, LLC (3)

1,044,753,900

21.0%

  1. Represents the entire holdings of RPC Pharma Limited, Praxis Trustees Limited As trustee of The Sonic Healthcare Holding Company and Dr. Ray Prudo and includes warrants to purchase 9,210,500 ordinary shares (equivalent to 92,105 ADSs) at an exercise price of $0.03 per share (or $3.00 per ADS) which expire on July 1, 2024 and warrants to purchase 7,500,000 ordinary shares (equivalent to 75,000 ADSs) at an exercise price of $0.02 per share (or $2.20 per ADS) which expire on February 21, 2025. The principal business office of RPC Pharma Limited is c/o Landmark Fiduciare (Suisse) SA, 6 Place des Eaux-Vives, P.O. Box 3461, Geneva, V8 1211, Switzerland. Dr. Ray Prudo has voting and dispositive control over the ordinary shares held by RPC Pharma Limited and owns approximately 67.8% of RPC's outstanding shares (including option grants), including 10.6% of RPC's outstanding shares held in trust for Dr. Ungar. Dr. Prudo disclaims beneficial ownership except to the extent of his actual pecuniary interest in such shares.
  2. Represents the entire holdings of Pranabio Investments, LLC and includes warrants to purchase 32,500,000 ordinary shares (equivalent to 325,000 ADSs) at an exercise price of $0.03 per share (or $3.00 per ADS) which expire on July 1, 2024 and warrants to purchase additional 30,000,000 ordinary shares (equivalent to 300,000 ADSs) at an exercise price of $0.02 per share (or $2.20 per ADS) which expire on February 21, 2025. Pranabio Investments, LLC is a Texas limited liability company. Samir R. Patel is the managing member and has sole voting and investment power with respect to the shares.
  3. Represents the holdings of Aspire Capital Fund, LLC and includes warrants to purchase 26,315,800 ordinary shares (equivalent to 263,158 ADSs) at an exercise price of $0.03 per share (or $3.00 per ADS) which expire on July 1, 2024 and warrants to purchase additional 58,823,500 ordinary shares (equivalent to 588,235 ADSs) at an exercise price of $0.02 per share (or $2.20 per ADS) which expire on March 3, 2025. Aspire Capital Partners LLC ("Aspire Partners") is the Managing Member of Aspire Capital Fund, LLC ("Aspire Fund"). SGM Holdings Corp ("SGM") is the Managing Member of Aspire Partners. Mr. Steven G. Martin ("Mr. Martin") is the president and sole shareholder of SGM, as well as a principal of Aspire Partners. Mr. Erik J. Brown ("Mr. Brown") is the president and sole shareholder of Red Cedar Capital Corp ("Red Cedar"), which is a principal of Aspire Partners. Mr. Christos Komissopoulos ("Mr. Komissopoulos") is president and sole shareholder of Chrisko Investors Inc. ("Chrisko"), which is a principal of Aspire Partners. Mr. William F. Blank, III ("Mr. Blank") is president and sole shareholder of WML Ventures Corp. ("WML Ventures"), which is a principal of Aspire Partners. Each of Aspire Partners, SGM, Red Cedar, Chrisko, WML Ventures, Mr. Martin, Mr. Brown, Mr. Komissopoulos and Mr. Blank may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of ADSs by Aspire Fund. The principal business office of Aspire Partners is 155 North Wacker Drive, Suite 1600, Chicago IL 60606. Each of Aspire Partners, SGM, Red Cedar, Chrisko, WML Ventures, Mr. Martin, Mr. Brown, Mr. Komissopoulos and Mr. Blank disclaims beneficial ownership of the ADSs held by Aspire Fund.

As at 31 December 2021 no other person had reported an interest of 3% or more in the Company's ordinary shares.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akari Therapeutics plc published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
