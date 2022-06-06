Akari Therapeutics : 2021 Annual Report

AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "Akari," "we," "us," "our," the "Company", the "Group" and similar designations refer to Akari Therapeutics, Plc and its subsidiaries. All references to "parent company" refer to Akari Therapeutics, Plc excluding its subsidiaries.

The directors present their report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Group is developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, specifically through the inhibition of the complement and leukotriene pathways. Each of these systems has scientifically well-supported causative roles in the diseases the Company is targeting. Management believes that blocking early mediators of inflammation will prevent initiation and continual amplification of the processes that cause certain diseases.

DIRECTORS

The directors who served the Company during the year and up to the date of signing the Annual Report were as follows:

R Prudo-Chlebosz

C Richardson (resigned in March 22)

Hill S Ungar D Byrne

D Williams M Grissinger P Feldschreiber

R Jacques (appointed 28 March 22)

SUPPLIER PAYMENT POLICY

It is the Group's policy to agree to commercial terms with its suppliers prior to purchase of goods or services. The Group negotiates favourable payment terms where possible.

POLITICAL/CHARITABLE DONATIONS

There were no political or charitable contributions made by the Group during the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: $nil).

STAFF POLICY

The Group is committed to a policy of recruitment and promotion on the basis of aptitude and ability. Applications for employment by disabled persons are given full and fair consideration having regard to their particular aptitudes and abilities. Where existing employees become disabled, it is the Group's policy, wherever possible, to provide continuing employment under normal terms and conditions and to provide training, career development and promotion wherever appropriate.

DIRECTORS' INDEMNITY

The Company's Articles of Association provide, subject to the provisions of UK legislation, an indemnity for directors and officers of the Company in respect of liabilities they may incur in the discharge of their duties or in the exercise of their powers, including any liabilities relating to the defence of any proceedings brought against them which relate to anything done or omitted, or alleged to have been done or omitted, by them as officers or employees of the Company.

Appropriate directors and officer's liability insurance cover is in place in respect of all Company directors.