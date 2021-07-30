Log in
    AKTX   US00972G1085

AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC

(AKTX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 07/30 07:09:53 pm
1.6100 USD   -3.01%
12:59pAKARI THERAPEUTICS : Company Presentation – July 2021
PU
07/23European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
07/20AKARI THERAPEUTICS : Securities Purchase Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
Akari Therapeutics : Company Presentation – July 2021

07/30/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Combined Inhibition Of

Complement & Leukotriene Pathways

To Treat Inflammatory Diseases

July 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties for our company include, but are not limited to: needs for additional capital to fund our operations, our ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for nomacopan (Coversin) and any other product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; our ability to successfully develop nomacopan as a treatment for COVID-19-related pneumonia and to successfully commercialize any product in that indication; our ability to obtain orphan drug designation in additional indications; risks inherent in drug development in general, and risks specific to the development of potential treatments for COVID-19-related illnesses; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for nomacopan and any other product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; difficulties enrolling patients in our clinical trials; failure to realize any value of nomacopan and any other product candidates developed and being developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates and support existing product candidates; the approval by the FDA and EMA and any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for nomacopan may not be as large as expected; risks associated with the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19; risks associated with the SEC investigation; inability to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain and maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; the inability to timely source adequate supply of our active pharmaceutical ingredients from third party manufacturers on whom the company depends; unexpected cost increases and pricing pressures and risks and other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020.

The statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction.

2

Akari Overview

Targeting Inflammatory Diseases With Unmet Need

  • First in class, differentiated, dual MOA within the complement mediated disease space:
    • Nomacopan inhibits complement C5 andleukotriene B4 (LTB4)
    • Ability to target multiple inflammatory indications where inhibiting both proinflammatory mediators may be more effective than treating either pathway alone
  • Positive clinical and safety data - with two Phase 3 clinical studies in 2021:
    • Bullous Pemphigoid - a severe dermatological orphan condition
    • Pediatric HSCT-TMA - an ultra orphan indication and gateway into broader TMA space
  • Development pipeline:
    • Ophthalmic - large markets with partnering upside in both back of eye and topical indications
    • Pulmonary - multiple potential targets with high unmet need

HSCT-TMA: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Related Thrombotic Microangiopathy

3

First-In-Class Bifunctional Anti-Inflammatory Biological

Top view of nomacopan (Cyan) bound to C5 Jore

et al., Nat Struct Mol Biol. 2016

Detail of nomacopan binding to LTB4

Roversi et al., J Immunol. 2013

Two Modes of Action

  • Nomacopan, by binding C5 and LTB4, inhibits both complement and leukotriene immune pathways, which are both active in a wide range of inflammatory disorders
  • Inhibits complement C5 activation in a similar way to eculizumab, but binds a different highly conserved region of C5 (KD <1nM)
  • Unique* mode of action against leukotriene LTB4 by very tightly sequestering LTB4 within body of protein 'ligand capture' (KD 0.13nM) thereby preventing receptor mediated cell activation

*Other LTB4 inhibitors are small molecules. Only currently approved LTB4 inhibitor is zileuton (Zyflo) for severe asthma 4

Nomacopan's Competitive Advantage: Synergistic Inhibition of Two Key Effectors Driving Autoinflammation

Complement (C5) inhibition

Leukotriene (LTB4) inhibition

C3 convertase

C3b

C3

Opsonization and

clearance of immune

Amplification

complexes

loop

C3b

C5 convertase

C5

By inhibiting C5 activation, prevents formation of the MAC and C5a which signals through 2 cell surface GPCRs

Anaphylatoxins

C3a

Engagement

GPCRs

C5a

C5aR/C5aL2

C5b

C6

Membrane

C7

Attack

Complex

C8

(MAC)

C9

Mediators of pathology drive

disease maintenance

Granulocyte activation Macrophage activation Mast cell degranulation Proinflammatory cytokines Procoagulant effects

Cell lysis / Proliferation Modulation B and T cells

Nomacopan

PLA2

Arachidonic acid

Engagement

ALOX5

Spasmogenic

GPCRs

LTB4

cysLTs

LTA4H

BLT1/BLT2

Lipox

Anti-inflammatory

Induces VEGF and

IL17/Th17 polarization

independently of terminal

complement

By sequestering LTB4,

prevents interaction of the proinflammatory eicosanoid with its 2 cell surface GPCRs

  • Two independent but related activation pathways
  • Both complement and leukotriene pathways active in multiple inflammatory diseases
  • Nomacopan achieves additive, synergistic effect by inhibiting both

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akari Therapeutics plc published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
