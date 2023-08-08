AKARY FOR INDUSTRIES AND REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AKARY FOR INDUSTRIES AND REAL ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻋ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ESTATE INVESTMENTS AM 10:58:04 2023-08-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 08-08-2023 10:58:04 AM ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of AKARY FOR INDUSTRIES AND ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-08-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

Meeting which will be held at 01:00 on 27-08-2023 at :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

zoom to discuss the following matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-07-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 18-07-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

that such a proposal is approved by shareholders ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

representing not less than 10% of the shares represented ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

in the meeting