    ASL   DE000A2JNWZ9

AKASOL AG

(ASL)
AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/01/2021 | 06:43am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-11-01 / 11:41 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 08, 2021 Address: https://www.akasol.com/de/quartalsberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: November 08, 2021 Address: https://www.akasol.com/en/quarterly-reports

2021-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      AKASOL AG 
              Kleyerstraße 20 
              64295 Darmstadt 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.akasol.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1245118 2021-11-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245118&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2021 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)

