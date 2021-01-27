|
AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AKASOL AG
AKASOL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.01.2021 / 08:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|AKASOL AG
|Street:
|Kleyerstraße 20
|Postal code:
|64295
|City:
|Darmstadt
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.51 %
|0.0000 %
|5.51 %
|6,061,856
|Previous notification
|4.33 %
|0.01 %
|4.34 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2JNWZ9
|0
|334,161
|0.00 %
|5.51 %
|Total
|334,161
|5.51 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|17.09.2068
|at any time
|Cash
|1
|0.0000 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1
|0.0000 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|4.80 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The notification was triggered predominantly due to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC had a right of use.
Date
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AKASOL AG
|
|Kleyerstraße 20
|
|64295 Darmstadt
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.akasol.com
|
1163553 27.01.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
68,8 M
83,6 M
83,6 M
|Net income 2020
|
-5,86 M
-7,13 M
-7,13 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
4,63 M
5,63 M
5,63 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-109x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
616 M
749 M
749 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|9,02x
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|301
|Free-Float
|42,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AKASOL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Average target price
|
86,61 €
|Last Close Price
|
101,62 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
23,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-14,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-50,8%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|AKASOL AG
|4.60%
|749