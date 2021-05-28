Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/28/2021 | 02:52am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 
2021-05-28 / 08:50 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.akasol.com/de/quartalsberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.akasol.com/en/quarterly-reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      AKASOL AG 
              Kleyerstraße 20 
              64295 Darmstadt 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.akasol.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1201629 2021-05-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201629&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)

