DGAP-AFR : AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2021-05-28 / 08:50
AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2021
Address: https://www.akasol.com/de/quartalsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2021
Address: https://www.akasol.com/en/quarterly-reports
Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG
Kleyerstraße 20
64295 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com
