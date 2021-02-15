Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Akasol AG    ASL   DE000A2JNWZ9

AKASOL AG

(ASL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer

02/15/2021 | 12:02am EST
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Merger/Offer 
AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner 
will launch a voluntary public takeover offer 
2021-02-15 / 05:59 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner 
will launch a voluntary public takeover offer 
  . Following signing of the Business Combination Agreement, BorgWarner today published the decision to make a 
    voluntary public tender Offer for all outstanding AKASOL shares at a price of EUR 120.00 in cash per share 
  . Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome strategic partnership with BorgWarner and voluntary public tender 
    Offer 
  . AKASOL to benefit from new strategic partner supporting long-term growth and corporate strategy 
  . Shareholders to benefit from premium of 23.4 percent on the volume-weighted three-month average share price as well 
    as a premium of 44.2 percent on the volume-weighted six-month average share price prior to the announcement 
  . All founders of AKASOL, representing 59.4 percent of shares in AKASOL, have signed irrevocable undertakings to 
    tender their shares 
  . AKASOL to continue to operate independently under the AKASOL brand 
  . CEO Sven Schulz and CFO Carsten Bovenschen to continue to run the company 
Darmstadt, 15. February 2021 - AKASOL AG (ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9, "AKASOL"), a leading German developer and manufacturer of 
high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of comprehensive solutions, as well as 
BorgWarner Inc., and Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG), a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc. (together 
"BorgWarner" or "Investor"), a globally leading automotive supplier, have signed a Business Combination Agreement to 
enter into a strategic partnership. 
The strategic partnership gives AKASOL the opportunity to lever BorgWarner's unique global business platform, thus 
facilitating its ambitious growth strategy within the e-mobility field and further strengthening its market position 
for battery systems. Under the strategic partnership, AKASOL will continue to operate independently under the AKASOL 
brand. The Executive Board led by CEO Sven Schulz and CFO Carsten Bovenschen as well as the other founders continue to 
run the company. Furthermore, with the Business Combination Agreement, AKASOL and BorgWarner agreed on important 
cornerstones of the partnership that secure the interests of customers and employees of AKASOL. 
Following signing of the Business Combination Agreement, Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG) today published 
the decision to make a voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of AKASOL for the acquisition of all 
outstanding no-par value bearer shares in AKASOL against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 120.00 per AKASOL 
share. The offer price represents a premium of 23.4 percent on the volume-weighted three-month average share price 
prior to the announcement, a premium of 44.2 on the volume-weighted six-month average share price prior to the 
announcement as well as a significant premium to the median broker target price of EUR 99.00, each as of 12 February 
2021 according to Bloomberg. It also represents an EV/sales multiple of approx. 6x based on research analysts' 
consensus of approx. EUR 125m in 2021E sales as well as an EV/sales multiple of approx. 1.8x based on AKASOL's 2024E 
mid-term sales target in excess of EUR 400m. 
Sven Schulz (via Schulz Group GmbH) and the other founders of AKASOL, representing 59.4% percent of shares in AKASOL, 
have signed irrevocable undertakings to tender their shares. 
The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share and the fulfilment of further 
customary conditions, including regulatory clearances. 
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of AKASOL support the Offer and the strategic partnership. Subject to the 
careful review of the Offer document and their statutory duties, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of 
AKASOL intend to recommend shareholders of the company to accept the Offer in their reasoned statement. 
Sven Schulz, CEO of AKASOL: "The Executive Board welcomes the strategic partnership with BorgWarner, as it offers 
significant strategic perspectives to AKASOL. BorgWarner shares our vision of emission-free mobility and with joint 
forces we will expand AKASOL's technology and market leadership for high-performance battery systems. After more than 
12 years of successful and independent business development as the main shareholder and CEO of AKASOL, I am convinced 
that this is the right next step for a very promising future of our company, so together with the other founders I have 
decided to offer my shares to BorgWarner at the offer price, as a clear signal of confidence in their attractive offer 
and strategic partnership. At the request of BorgWarner and based on my personal motivation, I will continue to lead 
AKASOL as CEO together with my colleague Carsten Bovenschen, all founders and the management team. We are all excited 
to create this new chapter of our company history." 
The Offer document (once available) and other information relating to the public tender Offer will be made available by 
the Investor on the following website: www.abba-offer.com. 
Berenberg is acting as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells is acting as legal advisor to AKASOL AG, represented by the 
management board. The supervisory board of AKASOL has sought independent advice; PricewaterhouseCoopers is acting as 
financial advisor and Allen & Overy as legal advisor. 
 
 
Important Note 
This press release is not a statement from the Executive Board or Supervisory Board to the announced Offer. The 
Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will provide a reasoned statement pursuant to § 27 WpÜG after publication of 
the Offer document by the Investor. Shareholders are advised to read the statement in full before reaching their 
decision as to whether or not to accept the Offer. The sole authoritative document for the Offer itself is the Offer 
document from the Investor. 
Contact Investor Relations: 
AKASOL AG, Isabel Heinen 
Telephone: +49 (0) 6151 800 500-193 
E-Mail: isabel.heinen@akasol.com 
About AKASOL 
AKASOL is a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-energy and high-performance lithium-ion battery systems 
for use in buses, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and industrial vehicles, as well as in ships and boats. With 30 
years of experience, AKASOL is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of lithium-ion battery systems for 
commercial applications. Shares of AKASOL AG stock have been traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt 
Stock Exchange since June 29, 2018. 
 
Disclaimer 
Statements contained herein could be deemed to constitute what are referred to as "forward-looking statements." 
Forward-looking statements are identifiable by the use of words such as "could," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," 
"anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "intends," "envisages," "aims" or the negative form of these terms, or 
corresponding modifications and comparable terms. 
Based on current expectations, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties 
and other factors as a consequence of which actual results, degrees of capacity utilization, developments and successes 
achieved by the Group, or on the part of the branch of industry in which it operates, might turn out to be materially 
different from the results contained or implied herein. The faith placed in forward-looking statements should not be 
unreasonably high. The Group will not update or review any forward-looking statements published herein in light of new 
information, future events or for any other reason. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      AKASOL AG 
              Kleyerstraße 20 
              64295 Darmstadt 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 6151/800 500 
E-mail:       info@akasol.com 
Internet:     www.akasol.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2JNWZ9 
WKN:          A2JNWZ 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1168163 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168163 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 00:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKASOL AG -2.65% 104.4 Delayed Quote.7.46%
BORGWARNER INC. -1.98% 41.99 Delayed Quote.8.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 68,8 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net income 2020 -5,86 M -7,11 M -7,11 M
Net Debt 2020 4,63 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 -112x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 633 M 767 M 768 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,27x
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 42,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 86,61 €
Last Close Price 104,40 €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sven Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Bovenschen Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Reimnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie-Luise Wolff-Hertwig Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Brenneke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKASOL AG7.46%767
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.53%133 311
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.04%86 666
NIDEC CORPORATION14.02%82 597
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.6.17%51 201
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.20%49 629
