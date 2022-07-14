Akastor : 2 Q 2022 presentation

Revenues up 27% year-on-year and 29% quarter- on-quarter driven by a termination fee for the Valaris 20k BOP project along with improved service activity
EBITDA up 63% year-on-year driven by Projects, partially offset by lower services volume. EBITDA up favourably versus prior quarter driven by increased services and project activity.
Order intake up 8% year-on-year with aftermarket services continuing to increase steadily versus prior period
Free Cash Flow positive USD 12 million in the quarter driven by positive net working capital movements within Projects in period
REVENUE1)
USD millions
163
181
135
135
140
2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22
ORDER INTAKE
USD millions
291
200
171
158
166
EBITDA2)
EBITDA MARGIN
USD millions
%
32
31
19,6
17,1
14,1
13,3
19
18
9,3
13
2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22
EQUIPMENT BACKLOG3)
FREE CASH FLOW4)
USD millions
USD millions
337
26
300
305
240
233
Historical pro
12
forma figures
not available
2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22
2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22
-20
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
Historical figures adjusted to exclude discontinued operations
EBITDA adjusted for expenses that are not a part of normal company operations incl. ~USD 9 million of merger related cost in 2Q 2022. EBITDA includes the impact of Valaris 20k project cancellation fee
Equipment backlog defined as Project and Product orders. Valaris 20k project removed from Backlog
Free Cash Flow defined as cash generated from operating activities less taxes paid and net investments. Cash flow not normalized for non-recurring costs. Q1 22 fig. restated after correction of misclassification.