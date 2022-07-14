Log in
    AKAST   NO0010215684

AKASTOR ASA

(AKAST)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-13 am EDT
8.370 NOK   -3.90%
01:24aAKASTOR : 2 Q 2022 presentation
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Akastor ASA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28AKASTOR ASA : First Quarter Results 2022
PU
Akastor : 2 Q 2022 presentation

07/14/2022 | 01:24am EDT
2Q 2022

Quarterly presentation

July 14, 2022

2Q 2022 Highlights

Other

  • Growth in activity quarter-on-quarter
  • Continued solid longer-term outlook driven by increased rig activity and strong service orders in period
  • Strong pipeline within single equipment
  • Good operational performance in period, including successful conversion of Seafarer to coiled tubing operations
  • Aker Wayfarer selected for new four-year contract. Formal documentation remaining.
  • Continued good growth in business across most regions in period
  • Profit split related to one DDW Offshore vessel bought out from banks, after which DDW holds full economic exposure

NET CAPITAL EMPLOYED 1)

NOK million, 30 June 2022

Book value per share

10.7

2.5

3.5

2.5

0.9

2.0

-1.4

20.5

-4.9

15.7

234

(386)

542

678

(1 329)

946

684

5 627

4 298

2 929

DRU

Other

Net

NIBD

Equity

contracts

Capital

Employed

  1. Net Capital Employed per investment / holding reflected at book value

Akastor © 2022

Slide 2

Agenda

HMH

Financial update

Ownership agenda

Q&A

HMH highlights | 2Q 2022

Proforma financials, IFRS

  • Revenues up 27% year-on-year and 29% quarter- on-quarter driven by a termination fee for the Valaris 20k BOP project along with improved service activity
  • EBITDA up 63% year-on-year driven by Projects, partially offset by lower services volume. EBITDA up favourably versus prior quarter driven by increased services and project activity.
  • Order intake up 8% year-on-year with aftermarket services continuing to increase steadily versus prior period
  • Free Cash Flow positive USD 12 million in the quarter driven by positive net working capital movements within Projects in period

REVENUE1)

USD millions

163

181

135

135

140

2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22

ORDER INTAKE

USD millions

291

200

171

158

166

EBITDA2)

EBITDA MARGIN

USD millions

%

32

31

19,6

17,1

14,1

13,3

19

18

9,3

13

2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22

EQUIPMENT BACKLOG3)

FREE CASH FLOW4)

USD millions

USD millions

337

26

300

305

240

233

Historical pro

12

forma figures

not available

2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22

2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22

-20

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

  1. Historical figures adjusted to exclude discontinued operations
  2. EBITDA adjusted for expenses that are not a part of normal company operations incl. ~USD 9 million of merger related cost in 2Q 2022. EBITDA includes the impact of Valaris 20k project cancellation fee
  3. Equipment backlog defined as Project and Product orders. Valaris 20k project removed from Backlog
  4. Free Cash Flow defined as cash generated from operating activities less taxes paid and net investments. Cash flow not normalized for non-recurring costs. Q1 22 fig. restated after correction of misclassification.

Akastor © 2022

Slide 4

Segments highlights

Aftermarket Services

  • Order intake up 24% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter driven by market tailwinds
  • HMH continues to be well positioned for further reactivations in second half of 2022
  • Uptick in 2Q 22 revenue activity as services order intake and backlog continues to rebound from 3Q 21 trough

Projects, Products & Other

  • Termination fee for Valaris 20k project driving higher revenue quarter-on-quarter in 2Q
  • Products order intake expected to pick up in 3Q 22 based on current pipeline

AFTERMARKET SERVICES

Revenue, USD millions

116

105

108

95

102

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Order intake1, USD millions

110

106

129

136

98

2Q213Q214Q211Q222Q22

PROJECTS, PRODUCTS & OTHER

Revenue, USD millions

79

55

45

35

19

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Note: Segments revised, with certain reclassification effects on historical numbers. Figures adjusted to exclude discontinued operations.

  1. DLS intake inclusive of all Services product lines (e.g. spare parts, overhaul and repair, field service, etc.)

Akastor © 2022

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akastor ASA published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
