Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2022

Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 28 April.
Date and time:
Thursday 28 April 2022 at 15:00 CET Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO
Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220428_8/
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.
The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.comand www.newsweb.noat 07:00 CET on 28 April.
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
