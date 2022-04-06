Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Akastor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKAST   NO0010215684

AKASTOR ASA

(AKAST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2022

04/06/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 28 April.

Date and time:
Thursday 28 April 2022 at 15:00 CET Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220428_8/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.comand www.newsweb.noat 07:00 CET on 28 April.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Akastor ASA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKASTOR ASA
02:02pAKASTOR ASA : Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2022
PU
03/30AKASTOR ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/30AKASTOR ASA : Annual Report and Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021
PU
03/29Akastor ASA Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/23ODL - Distribution of shares in Odfjell Technology Ltd and amendments to the board of d..
AQ
02/09Akastor Seeks M&A
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Akastor ASA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09Akastor ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/09Akastor ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/27Akastor Affiliate HMH Issues $150 Million of Senior Secured Bonds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 869 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2022 70,1 M 7,99 M 7,99 M
Net Debt 2022 1 564 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 380 M 273 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 358
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart AKASTOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Akastor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKASTOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,75 NOK
Average target price 10,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Erik Kjelstad Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Paaske Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Monsen Røkke Chairman
Kent Liane-Unsgaard Head-Compliance
Eirik Thomassen Head-Legal, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKASTOR ASA63.86%273
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.73%56 781
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY47.63%34 358
HALLIBURTON COMPANY64.10%33 798
NOV INC.42.95%7 606
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-9.90%4 217