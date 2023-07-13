Akastor ASA, formerly Aker Solutions ASA, is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial and financial holdings. The Company has three reportable segments: HMH, a premier drilling solutions provider, AKOFS Offshore, a provider of vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry and AGR, a well design and drilling project management company. Akastor ASA's portfolio includes such companies as DDW Offshore AS, an owner of 5 mid-sized Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels, Odfjell Drilling AS, an international drilling, well service ad engineering company, Awilco Drilling PLC, a North Sea drilling contractor and Cool Sorption A/S, a supplier of Vapour Recovery Units (VRU) and systems.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment