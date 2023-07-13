2Q 2023
Quarterly presentation - Akastor ASA
July 13, 2023
2Q 2023 Highlights
▪ Increased EBITDA year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter
following increased service order trend
▪ Continue to experience growth in order intake for the fifth
consecutive quarter
▪ AKOFS Seafarer successfully completed yard stay to mobilize
for coiled tubing in May, with excellent uptime delivered
through rest of quarter
▪ Aker Wayfarer off-hire since late April, preparing for its new
four-year contract expected to commence in 3Q 23
▪ USD 20 million seller's credit fully settled in quarter, with
proceeds reducing bank debt
▪ Sale of AGR to ABL Group against a combination of ABL
shares and cash completed in quarter
Other
▪ NES Fircroft delivering continued growth with revenue up
16% year-on-year driven by improved performance across
numerous geographies and solution offerings
▪ DRU arbitration process on plan, with arbitration award
expected second half of 2023
NET CAPITAL EMPLOYED 1)
NOK million, 30 June 2023
Book value per share
11.4
2.0
2.6
2.1
0.9
-1.5
17.6
-1.9
15.7
248
(414)
589
(531)
717
545
4 820
4 289
3 135
DRU
Other
Net Capital
NIBD
Equity
contracts
Employed

1)
Net Capital Employed per holding reflected at book value

Agenda
HMH
Financial update
Ownership agenda
Q&A
Summary and outlook
- Continue to experience growth in order intake for the fifth consecutive quarter. Book-to-Bill >1x in the quarter.
- Secured strategic orders related to SPS activity within the quarter
- Increased EBITDA year-over-year and quarter-over- quarter following increased service order trend
- Continue to execute on synergy cost plan with wave two of ERP implementation targeted for 2H of 2023
- Cash flow expected to improve in second half of the year on the back of project deliveries
- Assessing a potential refinancing of the USD 150m bond


HMH highlights | 2Q 2023
Proforma financials, IFRS
▪Revenues up 4% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-
on-quarter driven by increase in spares and
overhaul repair orders partially offset with
decrease in projects due to prior year 20K Valaris
project cancellation fee
REVENUE1)
USD millions
181
196
186
189
157
EBITDA2)
USD millions
31 2829
34
EBITDA MARGIN (Adj.)
%
17.1
17.8
17.9
14.8
▪EBITDA up 8% year-on-year driven by spares
output, partially offset by prior year Valaris 20K
project cancellation and up 78% quarter-on-
quarter driven by services increased order trend
▪Order intake up 30% year-on-year and up 11%
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
19
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
10.2
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
quarter-on-quarter driven by services
overperforming following the increase in rig count
trend and recertification activities
▪Free Cash Flow negative 1 million in quarter driven
by increase in project related working capital
partially offset by improved collections. USD 43
million cash & cash equivalent at end of 2Q 2023.
ORDER INTAKE
USD millions
171 172 183
222
199
EQUIPMENT BACKLOG3)
USD millions
240 253 243 218 231
FREE CASH FLOW4)
USD millions 12
7
-2-1
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
-14
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
- Historical figures excluding discontinued operations.
- EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring expenses or costs defined as outside of normal company operations (USD 6.5 million total adjustment in 2Q 2023)
- Equipment backlog defined as order backlog within Projects, Products and Other
- Free Cash Flow defined as cash generated from operating activities less taxes paid and net investments. Cash flow not normalized for non-recurring costs.


