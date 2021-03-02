Log in
AKASTOR ASA    AKAST   NO0010215684

AKASTOR ASA

(AKAST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Akastor : Baker Hughes, Akastor merging offshore oil drilling ops

03/02/2021 | 04:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Baker Hughes

OSLO (Reuters) - Engineering companies Baker Hughes and Akastor plan to merge their offshore oil drilling equipment units to form a global company serving the energy industry, the U.S. and Norwegian firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Demand for new drilling equipment has been weak amid the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's plunge in the price of oil, and the companies said proforma revenue for the new unit declined by 16% in 2020 to $713 million.

Forming a joint venture owned 50% by each of the parent companies, the merger of Baker Hughes Subsea Drilling Systems with Akastor's MHWirth maintains dual headquarters in Houston, Texas and the southern Norwegian town of Kristiansand.

"The transaction will result in a leading equipment provider with integrated delivery capabilities, financial strength, and flexibility to address a full range of customer priorities," the firms said, adding that this could result in a return to growth.

Baker Hughes will get a cash payout of $120 million from the new firm when the deal closes, and will be owed a further $80 million, while Akastor will receive $100 million in cash and be owed another $20 million.

"The company will finance the cash consideration payable to Baker Hughes and Akastor by way of a $220 million bank facility," they said.

Akastor shares hit a 12-month high in early trade and were up 5% at 0938 GMT, outperforming Oslo's benchmark stock index, which was down 0.1%.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 645 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2020 260 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 290 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 975 M 231 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AKASTOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Akastor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKASTOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,00 NOK
Last Close Price 7,27 NOK
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Erik Kjelstad Chief Executive Officer
Øyvind Paaske Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Monsen Røkke Chairman
Charlotte Cecilie Håkonsen Secretary, Head-Compliance & Legal
Kent Liane-Unsgaard Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKASTOR ASA2.68%231
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.56%39 026
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.75%19 399
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.81%17 845
NOV INC.13.91%5 862
DIALOG GROUP-6.96%4 495
