Akastor : Bruce Lethuillier appointed as Senior Investment Manager and Head of Treasury in Akastor

Bruce joined Akastor in 2015 as head of Treasury and has previously held the position of Group Treasurer of Kongsberg Automotive ASA since 2011. Prior to that, he has held various positions in the Corporate and Investment Banking departments of BNP Paribas and Citi. He holds a Master graduate from the University of Nantes, France and an Executive MBA from ESCP Europe.

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad says: 'We are very pleased to appoint Bruce to the position as Senior Investment Manager and Head of Treasury. During his time at Akastor he has in addition to the role as Head of Treasury been a very valuable contributor in our M&A projects and have also taken on more and more expanded responsibility and task in following up and developing for our portfolio companies.'

