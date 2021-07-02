Log in
    AKAST   NO0010215684

AKASTOR ASA

(AKAST)
  Report
Akastor : Bruce Lethuillier appointed as Senior Investment Manager and Head of Treasury in Akastor

07/02/2021
Bruce joined Akastor in 2015 as head of Treasury and has previously held the position of Group Treasurer of Kongsberg Automotive ASA since 2011. Prior to that, he has held various positions in the Corporate and Investment Banking departments of BNP Paribas and Citi. He holds a Master graduate from the University of Nantes, France and an Executive MBA from ESCP Europe.

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad says: 'We are very pleased to appoint Bruce to the position as Senior Investment Manager and Head of Treasury. During his time at Akastor he has in addition to the role as Head of Treasury been a very valuable contributor in our M&A projects and have also taken on more and more expanded responsibility and task in following up and developing for our portfolio companies.'

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Disclaimer

Akastor ASA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
