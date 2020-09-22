Log in
AKASTOR ASA

(KY7)
Akastor ASA: NES Global Talent joins forces with Fircroft Group

09/22/2020 | 10:30am EDT

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NES Global Talent (NES), in which Akastor holds an economic interest of around 17%, has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to combine its business with the Fircroft Group (Fircroft). The transaction represents a strategic alignment to create one of the leading human capital solutions business for engineering and technical talent globally. The combined entity will be known as NES Fircroft. Akastor CEO, Karl Erik Kjelstad, will continue as Board Member for the new NES Fircroft Board. Akastor's economic interest in NES Fircroft will be around 15%.

For further information, please see the attached press release from NES or visit www.nesgt.com.

Media Contact
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

