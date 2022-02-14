Akbank T : 4Q21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PUBLICLY ANNOUNCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED DISCLOSURES
AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 TOGETHER WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
(Convenience translation of publicly announced consolidated financial statements, related disclosures and auditor's review report originally issued in Turkish, See Note. I.b of Section three)
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
(See Note I of Section Three)
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the General Assembly of Akbank T.A.Ş.
Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Qualified Opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Akbank T.A.Ş. (the "Bank"), and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the statement of consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and the notes to the consolidated financial statements and a summary of significant accounting policies and consolidated financial statement notes.
In our opinion, except for the effect of the matter on the consolidated financial statements described in the basis for the qualified opinion paragraph below, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation which includes "Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents" published in the Official Gazette no.26333 dated 1 November 2006, and other regulations on accounting records of Banks published by Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and circulars and interpretations published by BRSA and Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS") for those matters not regulated by the aforementioned regulations.
2. Basis for Qualified Opinion
As explained in Section Five Part II h.4 (i) of Explanations and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements; the accompanying consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 include a free provision amounting to TL 1.400.000 thousand which consist of TL 1.150.000 thousand provided in prior years and TL 250.000 thousand recognized in the current year by the Bank management which is not within the requirements of BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation.
Our audit was conducted in accordance with the "Regulation on Independent Audit of Banks" published by the BRSA on the Official Gazette No.29314 dated 2 April 2015 and the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including International Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our qualified opinion.
3. Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Key Audit Matters
How Our Audit Addressed the Key Audit Matter
Impairment of loans and lease receivables in accordance with TFRS 9
The Group has total provision for impairment of TL 19.014.504 thousands in respect to loans and lease receivables of TL 404.788.296 thousands which represent a significant portion of the Group's total assets in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021. Explanations and notes related to provision for impairment of loans and lease receivables are presented section III part VII-e, section III part VIII, section IV part II-h, section IV part II-I, section IV part II-j, section IV part X-c, section V part I-f and section V part II-h in the accompanying consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021.
The Group recognizes provisions for impairment in accordance with "TFRS 9 Financial Instruments" requirements in line with the "Regulation on the Procedures and Principles for Classification of Loans and Provisions to be Provided" as published in the Official Gazette dated 22 June 2016 with number 29750. TFRS 9 is a complex accounting standard which requires considerable judgement and interpretation. These judgements are key in the development of the financial models built to measure the expected credit losses on loans recorded at amortized cost. In addition, the operation of the models requires large data inputs that are generated through more than one system and the accuracy and completeness of the data are key in the determination of expected credit losses on loans. Impairment allowances are calculated on a collective basis for portfolios of loans of a similar nature and on individual basis for significant loans taking into account Management's best estimate at the balance sheet date and historical losses incurred. The impacts of COVID-19 global pandemic have increased the importance of the estimations and assumptions used by the Bank management in determination of the expected credit loan loss provision. The uncertainties arising from these impacts have been evaluated by the management in their judgements and estimations.
Our audit was focused on this area due to existence of complex estimates and information used in the impairment assessment such as macroeconomic expectations, current conditions, historical loss experiences; the significance of the loan balances; the appropriateness of classification of loans and lease receivables as per their credit risk (staging) in accordance with applicable regulation and the importance of determination of the associated impairment allowances . Timely and correctly identification of loss event and the level of judgements and estimations made by the management have significant impacts on the amount of impairment provisions for loans. Therefore, this area is considered as key audit matter.
.
Within our audit procedures, we assessed policies and procedures together with the overall governance established by the Group with respect to classification of loans and lease receivables and estimation of impairment in accordance with the applicable regulations considering also the impacts of COVID-19. We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls implemented by the Group in line with its governance, policies and procedures.
Together with our modelling specialists, we have evaluated and tested the methodologies used in building impairment models in line with the requirement of TFRS 9 and the Group's policies for the significant portfolio of loans. We have tested model calculations through re-performance together with our modelling specialists on a sample basis. We have independently assessed together with our related specialists methodologies used in the models with respect to segmentation, life time expected credit losses, losses given default and use of macroeconomic expectations that include the impacts of COVID-19.
We have carried loan review on a selected sample of loans and lease receivables with the objective to identify whether the classification of loans is performed appropriately in accordance with the applicable regulation, whether the loss event had occurred and whether the provision for impairment has been recognized in a timely manner within the TFRS 9 framework.
In addition, for non-performing loans and other significant loans that are subject to individual assessment based on the Group policies, we have evaluated the appropriateness of specific impairment provision with supportable input. Based on our discussions with the Group management, we have evaluated and challenged whether the key assumptions and other judgements, underlying the estimation of impairment were reasonable including the areas affected by the uncertainties related to COVID-19.
We have reviewed the appropriateness and sufficiency of disclosures made in the financial statements of the Group with respect to loan and lease receivables and related impairment provision.
Key Audit Matters
How Our Audit Addressed the Key Audit Matter
Valuation of Pension Fund Obligations
The Bank has booked provision amounting to TL 294.503 thousand for Pension Fund Liabilities in the accompanying consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021. Explanations on Valuation of Pension Obligations are presented in the section III part XVII-b and section V part II-h in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
The Bank's Personnel Pension Fund Foundation (Pension Fund) is established in accordance with the Social Security Law numbered 506 article No 20 and is within the scope of Funds to be transferred to the Social Security Institution (SSI). The President of the Republic of Turkey is authorized to determine the transfer date. The total obligation of the fund is estimated using separate methods and assumption for benefits to be transferred and for non-transferrable benefits. The valuations of the pension obligations require significant judgement and technical expertise in choosing appropriate assumptions. The Bank's management uses external consulting firm for the purpose of valuations of pension obligations. The reason we focused on this area during our audit is; the importance of the actuarial and economic assumptions such as discount rates, salary increases, demographic assumptions used in the valuation of pension obligations with respect to social benefits and the significant impact that may arise from the possible change in the assumptions used in the evaluation of pension fund liabilities.
Within our audit we tested on a sample basis the accuracy of the employee data supplied by the Bank management to the external consulting firm for the purpose of evaluation pension obligation. In addition, we have verified the existence and values of the Pension Fund assets.
Through use of actuarial specialists, we assessed the reasonableness of assumptions and evaluation made by the external actuaries in the calculation of the liability.
In addition to the above procedures we have reviewed disclosures made with respect to pension fund.
4. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
The Bank management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
5. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows:
Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with "Regulation on Independent Audit of Banks" published by the BRSA on the Official Gazette No.29314 dated 2 April 2015 and SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with "Regulation on Independent Audit of Banks" published by the BRSA on the Official Gazette No.29314 dated 2 April 2015 and SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Assess the internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our independent auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence. We also communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.