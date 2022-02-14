Akbank T : 4Q21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

(See Note I of Section Three)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the General Assembly of Akbank T.A.Ş.

Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Akbank T.A.Ş. (the "Bank"), and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the statement of consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and the notes to the consolidated financial statements and a summary of significant accounting policies and consolidated financial statement notes.

In our opinion, except for the effect of the matter on the consolidated financial statements described in the basis for the qualified opinion paragraph below, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation which includes "Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents" published in the Official Gazette no.26333 dated 1 November 2006, and other regulations on accounting records of Banks published by Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and circulars and interpretations published by BRSA and Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS") for those matters not regulated by the aforementioned regulations.

2. Basis for Qualified Opinion

As explained in Section Five Part II h.4 (i) of Explanations and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements; the accompanying consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 include a free provision amounting to TL 1.400.000 thousand which consist of TL 1.150.000 thousand provided in prior years and TL 250.000 thousand recognized in the current year by the Bank management which is not within the requirements of BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation.

Our audit was conducted in accordance with the "Regulation on Independent Audit of Banks" published by the BRSA on the Official Gazette No.29314 dated 2 April 2015 and the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including International Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our qualified opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.