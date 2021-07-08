Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Akbank T.A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKBNK   TRAAKBNK91N6

AKBANK T.A.S.

(AKBNK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Turkey's banks set for capital healing after pandemic battle -sources

07/08/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Garanti Bank is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is considering a fresh capital injection for state banks but they also need a plan to deal with lingering bad debt after the lenders depleted their resources helping Ankara's battle against COVID-19, senior bankers and government officials say. 

    While privately-held peers were more conservative, the state banks nearly doubled their lending last year, helping the $720-billion economy avoid a contraction and mount a strong recovery helped by a speedy coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Now, authorities want the lenders to be ready for another burst of credit later this year or next to meet pent-up demand from builders and other borrowers, the six sources told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

    But thei
r depleted capital requires a boost, especially given they need provisions https://tmsnrt.rs/3qVvF82 ahead of an end-September deadline when more soured loans - including from the hard-hit service sectors - will need to be classified as non-performing loans (NPLs

"The state banks went above and beyond last year financing large projects. There was an excessive use of resources and they need to be strengthened with capital support," said one official with knowledge of the matter.

"As some past loans are paid back, there will be a need for further credit growth for some sectors of the economy at least for next year," the person said.

The bankers and officials said, however, no final government decision has been taken on a capital injection, nor has one been made on what to do about the unpaid so-called Stage 2 loans and NPLs, most of which have been lingering on the balance sheets of both private and public lenders since a 2018 currency crisis.

Shifting them to one or more asset management company, or a "bad bank", remains a leading option, two of the sources said.

Turkey's Treasury had no immediate comment.

A Turkey Wealth Fund official said banks' capital adequacy ratios "are currently at a good level", adding the fund "is always ready to support banks if there is a need".

The fund injected 21 billion lira ($2.5 billion) of capital into the big three state banks in early 2020, just before their lending shot up by 90%, including low-interest loans meant to ease fallout from the pandemic.

IN THE RED

The public lenders are booking losses in the face of high costs and the central bank's 19% policy rate, which is meant to tackle inflation that is nearly as high.

First quarter results show the two biggest state banks' net interest income was in the red while the biggest private lenders, including Garanti Bank, Is Bank, Akbank, Yapi Kredi, were in the black.

    Halkbank's overall net profit dropped 93% in the quarter from last year, while Vakifbank and Ziraat Bank were down 56% and 49% respectively.

They urgently need capital in order to generate another credit expansion later this year or next, said a senior banker.

"It's not a matter of capital adequacy ratio or liquidity needs. It's a matter of their ability to boost new loans for growth. That's why state banks need an urgent capital increase," the banker said.

A second senior banker told Reuters: "Growth cannot be achieved with the current capital levels."


Turkish state vs private banks' provisions for NPLs

NPL RESOLUTION

Fitch Ratings agency said last month "risks remain high" for the sector due to the rapid loan growth and exposure to sectors like tourism and hospitality, which could compound risks for banks already saddled with bad construction and energy debt.

The 2018 crisis laid bare Turkey's heavy reliance on cheap foreign credit and put a sharp brake on economic growth until the first quarter of this year, when the economy expanded 7%.

Despite the economic upturn and a low sector NPL ratio of 3.7%, the BDDK bank regulator extended a forbearance period - introduced last year - to Sept. 30, after which many Stage 2 loans must be classified as non-performing.

Banking association data shows "watch list" loans rose by 23% to 370 billion lira by the end of last year.

The bankers told Reuters the deadline made a capital injection more urgent especially given state banks' relatively low loan-loss provision ratios.

    "Banks may face a significant increase in provisions for NPLs if the grace period ... is not extended again," said a third banking source.

In an official decree published early on Thursday, the BDDK bank regulator asked banks to prepare a three-year NPL management strategy including resolution units and annual operational plans, in order to reduce them in a reasonable time.

A year ago Ernst & Young submitted to banks a blueprint for an asset management company (AMC) that would house billions of dollars of NPLs and ease the long-simmering problem, though some lenders are cool to the plan.

"It may be possible to resolve these issues through the asset management company. It doesn't look easy otherwise," said a second government official. The NPL forbearance "cannot go on forever. We have to face reality."

($1 = 8.6787 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKBANK T.A.S. 0.19% 5.38 End-of-day quote.-22.37%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. 1.39% 8.73 End-of-day quote.-15.81%
TÜRKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. 0.20% 5 End-of-day quote.-10.07%
TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S. 0.96% 5.27 End-of-day quote.-24.71%
TÜRKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TÜRK ANONIM ORTAKLIGI 0.57% 3.55 End-of-day quote.-24.63%
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. 2.70% 2.28 End-of-day quote.-25.97%
All news about AKBANK T.A.S.
05:07aEXCLUSIVE : Turkey's banks set for capital healing after pandemic battle -source..
RE
03/26AKBANK T.A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/12AKBANK T  : takes over Istanbul's Palladium Atasehir shopping mall
AQ
2020AKBANK T  : Turkish private lender Akbank hit with TRY156mn fine for violating &..
AQ
2020AKBANK T  : Turkey's Akbank sells $500mn of 5-year eurobonds at 6.80%
AQ
2020AKBANK T  : Fitch cuts outlook on three Turkish banks citing Ankara's weaker FX ..
AQ
2020TURKEY INSIGHT : Jittery? No kidding
AQ
2020AKBANK T  : Top Turkey ETF sees first quarter outflows of $100mn
AQ
2020AKBANK T  : Substantial losses hit Turkey ETF
AQ
2020AKBANK T  : Borsa Istanbul's top lenders Garanti, Akbank downplay NPL concerns i..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 521 M 2 932 M 2 932 M
Net income 2021 7 578 M 870 M 870 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,45x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 27 976 M 3 217 M 3 214 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 399
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart AKBANK T.A.S.
Duration : Period :
Akbank T.A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,38 TRY
Average target price 7,67 TRY
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hakan Binbasgil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Türker Tunali Chief Financial Officer
Suzan Sabanci Dinçer Chairman
N. Ilker Altintas Executive VP-Information Technology & Operations
Zakir Selim Önal Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKBANK T.A.S.-22.37%3 167
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.73%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.95%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.57%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%202 066