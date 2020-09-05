Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/05/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akcea") (NASDAQ: AKCA) on behalf of the company's shareholders. 

On August 31, 2020, Akcea announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ionis") for $18.15 per share in cash.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Akcea's directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Ionis, and whether the proposed transaction as structured undervalues Akcea's common stock.

Akcea shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/akcea/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-stockholder-investigation-of-akcea-therapeutics-inc-akca-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301124771.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
