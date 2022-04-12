Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKBA   US00972D1054

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKBA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.5112 USD   -6.03%
04/07AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Approves Reduction of the Workforce by Approximately 42%
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKBA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 28, 2018 to September 2, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AKBA:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25795&from=4

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - AKBA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i)  the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Akebia you have until May 13, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Akebia securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AKBA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25795&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akba-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-13-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-akebia-therapeutics-inc-shareholders-301522851.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04/07AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
04/07AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Other Event..
AQ
04/07Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Approves Reduction of the Workforce by Approximately 42%
CI
04/06Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at National Kidney Foundation Spring..
PR
04/05AKBA ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2022 in the..
PR
04/04Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
03/31Akebia Therapeutics Shares Extend Fall After Failing to Secure FDA Nod for Vadadustat
MT
03/31BTIG Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy
MT
03/31HC Wainwright Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations