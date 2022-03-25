Log in
AKBA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Akebia Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 13, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25126&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Akebia between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 13, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i)  the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akba-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-akebia-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-13-2022-301510453.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
