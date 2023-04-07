Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKBA   US00972D1054

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKBA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:56 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.5400 USD   +6.80%
08:31aAkebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2023
PR
04/05Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
04/04Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2023

04/07/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present posters at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings 2023 (SCM23), which will take place on demand and live in Austin, Texas on April 11 – 15, 2023.   

Abstracts are available online in the SCM22 Abstract and ePoster Gallery.

Akebia posters include:

NKF SCM23 attendees can visit the Akebia booth (#801) in the Exhibit Hall.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-announces-poster-presentations-at-national-kidney-foundation-spring-clinical-meetings-2023-301792282.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:31aAkebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at National Kidney Foundation Spring..
PR
04/05Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
04/04Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
04/03Akebia Therapeutics Says Topline Results Show Vadadustat Alternative Dosing Trial Met G..
MT
04/03Akebia Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Vadadustat Alternative Dos..
PR
04/03Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Vadadustat Alternati..
CI
03/30Akebia Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Process for Vadadustat
PR
03/27Akebia Therapeutics Files Revised Definitive Proxy Statement for Special Stockholder Me..
AQ
03/24Akebia Therapeutics Files Revised Proxy Statement for Special Stockholder Meeting; Shar..
MT
03/24Akebia Therapeutics Files Revised Definitive Proxy Statement for Special Stockholder Me..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer