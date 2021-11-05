Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKBA   US00972D1054

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKBA)
  Report
GSK says anaemia drug shows positive safety profile

11/05/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Nov 5 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said its anaemia pill for patients with kidney disease was shown to have about the same side effect risk as the current standard treatment in two important patient groups, a key advantage in a tight race with rival drug developers.

GSK said on Friday that risk measures to determine whether its drug did not pose a higher risk than versions of the current treatment known as Epo, came in better than the predefined hurdle in two trials treating patients on dialysis and those not yet on dialysis.

In the trials, its drug daprodustat also improved or maintained haemoglobin levels, when compared to the standard of care, the company added.

Analysts have said that safety from side effects such as heart attack or stroke will be a crucial factor to differentiate daprodustat, which GSK has said could have annual sales of as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion), from competing pills under development by AstraZeneca and others.

Anaemia is characterized by a low count of red blood cells or lack of the oxygen-carrying protein haemoglobin in those cells. Patients with kidney disease - ever growing in number due to a rise in obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure - suffer increasingly from anaemia as renal function declines.

In later disease stages, particularly when depending on blood-cleansing dialysis, patients currently receive injections of a synthetic version of hormone erythropoietin, or Epo, to stimulate red-blood cell production. But the treatment raises the risk of dangerous heart attacks and strokes.

The new class of more convenient oral drugs, known as HIF-PH inhibitors, has attracted several competing drugmakers.

AstraZeneca and Fibrogen in August suffered a major setback with their drug roxadustat, part of the same HIF-PH category, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August declined approval, citing the need for an additional clinical study on safety.

Another HIF-PH inhibitor, vadadustat by Akebia and its Japanese partner Otsuka Pharmaceutical, has been under review by the U.S. FDA since June.

GSK's daprodustat is only cleared for use in Japan and GSK said it would make requests for approval with other regulators worldwide, underpinned by the new data. The company had published a short summary of the positive results in June.

The positive results come as a boost for GSK boss Emma Walmsley, whose strategy to separately list its consumer health unit has been criticized by activist investor Elliott. Daprodustat is one of a group of GSK drug candidates in late stages of development where the company sees potential for annual peak sales of more than 20 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7428 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong, Sachin Ravikumar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Louise Heavens, Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. -5.43% 2.8798 Delayed Quote.8.57%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.44% 9307 Delayed Quote.28.93%
FIBROGEN, INC. 0.85% 12.98 Delayed Quote.-65.25%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.55% 1579 Delayed Quote.17.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 M - -
Net income 2021 -252 M - -
Net cash 2021 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 531 M 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,04 $
Average target price 6,63 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John P. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Spellman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Adrian Adams Chairman
Steven K. Burke Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Michel Dahan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.8.57%531
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.09%83 420
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.05%67 333
BIONTECH SE236.04%66 162
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.12.67%58 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.83%49 758