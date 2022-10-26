New GSK closer to first U.S. approval with anemia drug for patients on dialysis

Oct 26 (Reuters) - GSK Plc came closer to
securing its first drug approval since its consumer health
spin-off in July as an expert panel of the U.S. health regulator
backed an approval for its drug to treat anemia in some patients
with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday voted 13-3 in favor of the oral drug for patients on
dialysis, although GSK was expecting approval for a broader CKD
population.
"The statistical data (was)... more reassuring for this
population than for the ND (not on dialysis) population," said
panelist Thomas Wang from UT Southwestern Medical Center in
Texas.
The panel, hesitant about backing the drug for patients not
on dialysis, voted 11-5 against it for that group, citing
increased safety risks such as heart failure.
A possible approval would be a key win for GSK as it seeks
to convince investors that the lack of a consumer health
distraction will boost its track record of scientific execution.
GSK's drug, daprodustat, is the first from the HIF-PH
inhibitor class to win U.S. FDA panel's endorsement. Similar
drugs from FibroGen and AstraZeneca, and
Akebia Therapeutics have failed to secure approvals.
HIF-PH inhibitors are a class of oral drugs designed to
boost production of red blood cells by mimicking the body's
response at high altitudes, where a lack of oxygen leads to
increase in red cell numbers and hemoglobin concentration.
The FDA, which usually follows the recommendations of its
expert panel, is expected to make its final decision on the drug
by Feb. 1.
So far, daprodustat tablets have only been approved by Japan
in June 2020, and is sold under brand Duvroq.
According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control,
about 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to
suffer from CKD.
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru;
additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)