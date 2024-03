Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics that serve as a foundation for future growth. The Company's portfolio includes Auryxia (ferric citrate), Vafseo (vadadustat), and HIF-PH inhibitors. Auryxia is a non-calcium, non-chewable, orally administered tablet, which controls the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease, (DD-CKD), or the hyperphosphatemia Indication, and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. Vafseo (vadadustat) is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, that is approved in Japan for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), in adult patients. The Company utilizes third parties for the commercial distribution of Auryxia, including wholesale distributors and certain specialty pharmacy providers.