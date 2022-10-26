U.S. FDA panel backs GSK's anemia drug for kidney disease patients on dialysis

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended approval for GSK Plc's drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a smaller-than-expected patient population.

The panel voted in favor of the drug only for patients on dialysis, although GSK was aiming for approval for a broader CKD population.

The panel voted 13-3 in favor of the drug's benefits outweighing the risks for kidney disease patients who were on dialysis, but there was more hesitation over its benefits outweighing the risks for patients not on dialysis.

The favorable vote brings GSK closer to its first drug approval after spinning off its consumer health unit.

The FDA, which usually follows the recommendations of its expert panel but is not obligated to, is expected to make a final decision on the drug by Feb. 1.

A possible approval would be a key win for a slimmed-down GSK as it seeks to convince investors that the lack of a consumer health distraction will boost its track record of scientific execution.

GSK's drug, daprodustat, is also the first from the HIF-PH inhibitor class to win U.S. FDA panel's endorsement, while similar drugs from FibroGen and AstraZeneca, and Akebia Therapeutics failed to secure approvals earlier.

HIF-PH inhibitors are a class of oral drugs designed to boost production of red blood cells by mimicking the body's response at high altitudes. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)