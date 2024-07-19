Akebono Brake Industry : Announcement Regarding Final Conditions of Share-based Payment Stock Options (Share acquisition rights)
July 19, 2024 at 04:13 am EDT
Share
6 persons, 396
6 persons, 195
(NOTE) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of share acquisition rights, amount to be paid upon allotment of share acquisition rights, target persons and the number of share acquisition rights allotted have been determined in regard to two kinds of share acquisition rights (medium- and long-term) as share-based payment stock options for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee members - the same applies hereinafter) and Executive Officers who are not concurrently serving as Directors of the Company, by resolution of a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 19, 2024.
I. 12th (A) Medium-term share acquisition rights 1. Total number of share acquisition rights
240
Amount to be paid upon allotment of share acquisition rights 15,800 yen per one (1) share acquisition right
(158 yen per one (1) share)
The right to request remuneration of the person to whom the share acquisition rights are allotted and the payment obligation of the paid-in amount of the share acquisition rights shall be offset.
Target persons and number of share acquisition rights allotted
Directors2 persons, 45
Executive Officers who are not concurrently serving as Directors
II. 12th (B) Long-term share acquisition rights 1. Total number of share acquisition rights
488
Amount to be paid upon allotment of share acquisition rights 15,800 yen per one (1) share acquisition right
(158 yen per one (1) share)
The right to request remuneration of the person to whom the share acquisition rights are allotted and the payment obligation of the paid-in amount of the share acquisition rights shall be offset.
Target persons and number of share acquisition rights allotted
Directors2 persons, 92
Executive Officers who are not concurrently serving as Directors
Note: Information on conditions and other matters related to the share acquisition rights other than the above has been disclosed in "Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Share-based Payment Stock Options (Share acquisition rights)" dated June 19, 2024.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on
19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 July 2024 08:12:05 UTC.
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of brakes for automotive, industrial equipment and railway vehicles, as well as the research and development business and the logistics services business. The Company operates through six regional segments. The Company is engaged in the production of disc brakes, disc pads, drum brakes, shoe assemblies, brake linings, industrial equipment brakes, railway vehicles brakes, corner modules, rotors, master cylinders and other products. The Company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand and Indonesia.