(NOTE) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Date: July 19, 2024

Company Name: Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasuhiro Miyaji, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 7238 TSE Prime Market)

Announcement Regarding Final Conditions of

Share-based Payment Stock Options (Share acquisition rights)

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of share acquisition rights, amount to be paid upon allotment of share acquisition rights, target persons and the number of share acquisition rights allotted have been determined in regard to two kinds of share acquisition rights (medium- and long-term) as share-based payment stock options for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee members - the same applies hereinafter) and Executive Officers who are not concurrently serving as Directors of the Company, by resolution of a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 19, 2024.

I. 12th (A) Medium-term share acquisition rights 1. Total number of share acquisition rights

240

Amount to be paid upon allotment of share acquisition rights 15,800 yen per one (1) share acquisition right

( 158 yen per one (1) share)

The right to request remuneration of the person to whom the share acquisition rights are allotted and the payment obligation of the paid-in amount of the share acquisition rights shall be offset. Target persons and number of share acquisition rights allotted

Directors2 persons, 45

Executive Officers who are not concurrently serving as Directors

II. 12th (B) Long-term share acquisition rights 1. Total number of share acquisition rights

488

Amount to be paid upon allotment of share acquisition rights 15,800 yen per one (1) share acquisition right

( 158 yen per one (1) share)

The right to request remuneration of the person to whom the share acquisition rights are allotted and the payment obligation of the paid-in amount of the share acquisition rights shall be offset. Target persons and number of share acquisition rights allotted

Directors2 persons, 92

Executive Officers who are not concurrently serving as Directors

Note: Information on conditions and other matters related to the share acquisition rights other than the above has been disclosed in "Announcement Regarding the Issuance of Share-based Payment Stock Options (Share acquisition rights)" dated June 19, 2024.