(NOTE) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Date: April 12, 2024

Company Name: Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasuhiro Miyaji, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 7238; TSE Prime Market)

Announcement Regarding Receipt of Dividend from Consolidated Subsidiary

The Akebono Group (hereinafter "Akebono") hereby announces that Akebono will receive a dividend of surplus from a consolidated subsidiary, as follows.

1. Details of Dividend (1) Dividend amount 250 billion Indonesian rupiah (approx. 2.4 billion yen) (2) Resolution date April 4, 2024 (3) Scheduled date of receipt of dividend May 31, 2024 (4) Name of consolidated subsidiary PT. Akebono Brake Astra Indonesia

2. Amount of Impact on Akebono's Financial Statements

As a result of this matter, Akebono will record 2.4 billion yen of dividend income from associated companies as non-operating income in the non-consolidated financial statements for the three months ending June 30, 2025.

As this is a dividend from a consolidated subsidiary, there will be no impact on our consolidated financial results.