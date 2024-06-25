(NOTE) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Date: June 25, 2024

Company Name: Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasuhiro Miyaji, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 7238; TSE Prime Market)

Announcement Regarding the Recording of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities

(Extraordinary Income) (Consolidated and Non-consolidated)

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces recording of gain on sale of investment securities (extraordinary income) on both consolidated and non-consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2024 due to the sale of a portion of investment securities, as follows.

Reason for the Sale of Investment Securities Fundraising Date of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities June 24, 2024 (contract date) Details of Sale of Investment Securities

Classification of asset sold: one listed stock held by the Company

Amount of gain on sale of investment securities: 8,863 million yen

4. Amount of Impact on the Company's Financial Statements

4. Amount of Impact on the Company's Financial Statements

The gain on sale of investment securities described above has already been incorporated into the consolidated earing forecast in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 [Japanese GAAP]" disclosed on May 15, 2024. In the event that revisions to the earnings forecast become necessary, including other factors, the Company will promptly disclose them.