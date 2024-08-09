Note: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated

Financial Results

FY2024 1Q

August 8, 2024

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Presentation Outline

  • FY2024 1Q: Consolidated Financial Results
  • Appendix

(Note) The first quarter (1Q) of the fiscal year is defined as follows:

  1. North America, China, Thailand and Indonesia: January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024
  2. Japan and Europe: April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024

FY2024 1Q:

Consolidated Financial Results

FY2024 1Q: Consolidated Results (YoY)

(Billion yen)

41.0

39.7

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

8.8

5.9

0.1

1.2

0.2

1.7

1.3

(0.1)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Pre-tax Profit*

Net Profit**

Profit

Profit

FY2023 1Q

41.0

(0.1)

1.2

1.7

1.3

FY2024 1Q

39.7

0.1

0.2

8.8

5.9

YoY

(1.2)

0.2

(1.0)

7.2

4.6

* Profit before income taxes

** Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2024 1Q: Overview of Consolidated Results

Business Environment

Akebono continued to face an uncertain business environment due to remaining high market prices, the risk of economic downturn due to monetary tightening in various countries, and fluctuations in exchange rates.

Net Sales: 39.7 billion yen

a decrease of 1.2 billion yen (a decrease of 3.0) year-on-year

Termination of certain vehicle models in the U.S.

Production adjustments by automakers in Europe.

Decline in demand due to strict loan screenings in Indonesia and Thailand.

FY2024 1Q: Overview of Consolidated Results

Operating Profit: 0.1 billion yen

operating loss of 0.1 billion yen in FY2023 1Q

Increasing labor costs due to rising wage rates

Decline in orders

Rationalization including material purchasing and improvements in productivity

Review of sales prices

Ordinary Profit: 0.2 billion yen

a decrease of 1.0 billion yen (a decrease of 83.6) year-on-year

Financing expenses associated with borrowing for refinancing

Net Profit*: 5.9 billion yen

an increase of 4.6 billion yen (an increase of 369.3) year-on-year

Gain on sale of investment securities due to the sale of portion of owned investment securities

* Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2024 1Q: Net Sales by Customer

FY2024 1Q Actual

Mazda Hino

Others

GM 2%

1%

5%

Ford 3%

Toyota

3%

21%

Mitsubishi

3%

Daihatsu

6%

Yamaha

39.7 Billion Yen

VW

6%

10%

I.M./R.S.*

6%

Nissan

Distributors

9%

8%

Honda

Isuzu

9%

8%

  • Industrial Machinery / Rolling Stock

FY2023

FY2024

1Q

1Q

Toyota

17%

21%

V W

9%

10%

Nissan

10%

9%

Isuzu

9%

9%

Honda

6%

8%

Distributors

7%

8%

I.M./R.S.*

7%

6%

Yamaha

5%

6%

Daihatsu

7%

6%

Mitsubishi

3%

3%

Others

20%

14%

Total

100%

100%

FY2024 1Q: Net Sales by Region

FY2024 1Q Actual

Indonesia

14%Japan

39%

Thailand

5%

China

6%

39.7 Billion Yen

Europe

8%

  1. America 28%

(Billion yen)

FY2023

FY2024

Change

FOREX

1Q

1Q

(%)

Japan

16.7

16.2

(3)

N. America

11.9

11.7

(1)

+ 1.3

Europe

4.1

3.6

(13)

+ 0.4

Asia

10.7

10.5

(2)

+ 0.7

China

2.8

2.7

(2)

+ 0.2

Thailand

1.7

1.9

+ 17

+ 0.1

Indonesia

6.3

5.8

(8)

+ 0.4

Subtotal

43.4

42.0

(3)

+ 2.3

Eliminations

(2.5)

(2.3)

Total

41.0

39.7

(3)

+ 2.3

  • The amount of net sales in Asia is the simple sum of net sales in China, Thailand and Indonesia.

FY2024 1Q: Results by Region (YoY)

(Billion Yen)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q

Change

FOREX

FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q

Change

FOREX

Japan

16.7

16.2

(0.5)

0.5

0.6

+ 0.2

N. America

11.9

11.7

(0.1)

+ 1.3

(1.0)

(1.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Europe

4.1

3.6

(0.5)

+ 0.4

0.2

0.1

(0.1)

+ 0.0

Asia

10.7

10.5

(0.2)

+ 0.7

0.2

0.4

+ 0.2

+ 0.0

China

2.8

2.7

(0.1)

+ 0.2

(0.3)

(0.1)

+ 0.2

(0.0)

Thailand

1.7

1.9

+ 0.3

+ 0.1

0.1

0.2

+ 0.1

+ 0.0

Indonesia

6.3

5.8

(0.5)

+ 0.4

0.4

0.4

+ 0.0

+ 0.0

Eliminations

(2.5)

(2.3)

+ 0.2

0.1

0.0

(0.0)

Total

41.0

39.7

(1.2)

+ 2.3

(0.1)

0.1

+ 0.2

(0.1)

Exchange rates USD133.4→149.9EUR151.9→170.1CNY19.4→20.7THB3.9→4.2IDR0.0089→0.0095

Local currency

N. America: USD mil.

Europe: EUR mil.

China: CNY mil.

Thailand: THB mil.

Indonesia: IDR bil.

Net Sales

FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q

89

78

27

21

143

132

  1. 464
  1. 612

Change

(11)

(6)

(12)

+ 42

(95)

Operating Profit

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

Change

(7)

(7)

+ 0

1

0

(1)

(15)

(7)

+ 9

23

38

+ 15

41

40

(1)

Historical Results by Region

Quarterly Changes in Net Sales and OP Margin

(Billion yen)

Japan

20%

25

Net sales (Left)

20

20

OP margin (Right)

15%

16

15

10%

12

10

5%

8

5

0%

4

0

-5%

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

5

Europe

15%

15

4

10%

12

3

5%

9

2

0%

6

1

-5%

3

0

-10%

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

North America

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Asia

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

