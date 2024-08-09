Business Environment

Akebono continued to face an uncertain business environment due to remaining high market prices, the risk of economic downturn due to monetary tightening in various countries, and fluctuations in exchange rates.

Net Sales: 39.7 billion yen

a decrease of 1.2 billion yen (a decrease of 3.0％) year-on-year

Termination of certain vehicle models in the U.S.

Production adjustments by automakers in Europe.

Decline in demand due to strict loan screenings in Indonesia and Thailand.