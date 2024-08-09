Note: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated
Financial Results
FY2024 1Q
August 8, 2024
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
Presentation Outline
- FY2024 1Q: Consolidated Financial Results
- Appendix
(Note) The first quarter (1Q) of the fiscal year is defined as follows:
- North America, China, Thailand and Indonesia: January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024
- Japan and Europe: April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024
FY2024 1Q:
Consolidated Financial Results
FY2024 1Q: Consolidated Results (YoY)
(Billion yen)
41.0
39.7
■ FY2023 1Q
■ FY2024 1Q
8.8
5.9
0.1
1.2
0.2
1.7
1.3
(0.1)
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Pre-tax Profit*
Net Profit**
Profit
Profit
FY2023 1Q
41.0
(0.1)
1.2
1.7
1.3
FY2024 1Q
39.7
0.1
0.2
8.8
5.9
YoY
(1.2)
0.2
(1.0)
7.2
4.6
* Profit before income taxes
** Profit attributable to owners of parent
FY2024 1Q: Overview of Consolidated Results
Business Environment
Akebono continued to face an uncertain business environment due to remaining high market prices, the risk of economic downturn due to monetary tightening in various countries, and fluctuations in exchange rates.
Net Sales: 39.7 billion yen
a decrease of 1.2 billion yen (a decrease of 3.0％) year-on-year
Termination of certain vehicle models in the U.S.
Production adjustments by automakers in Europe.
Decline in demand due to strict loan screenings in Indonesia and Thailand.
FY2024 1Q: Overview of Consolidated Results
Operating Profit: 0.1 billion yen
operating loss of 0.1 billion yen in FY2023 1Q
Increasing labor costs due to rising wage rates
Decline in orders
Rationalization including material purchasing and improvements in productivity
Review of sales prices
Ordinary Profit: 0.2 billion yen
a decrease of 1.0 billion yen (a decrease of 83.6％) year-on-year
Financing expenses associated with borrowing for refinancing
Net Profit*: 5.9 billion yen
an increase of 4.6 billion yen (an increase of 369.3％) year-on-year
Gain on sale of investment securities due to the sale of portion of owned investment securities
* Profit attributable to owners of parent
FY2024 1Q: Net Sales by Customer
FY2024 1Q Actual
Mazda Hino
Others
GM 2%
1%
5%
Ford 3%
Toyota
3%
21%
Mitsubishi
3%
Daihatsu
6%
Yamaha
39.7 Billion Yen
VW
6%
10%
I.M./R.S.*
6%
Nissan
Distributors
9%
8%
Honda
Isuzu
9%
8%
- Industrial Machinery / Rolling Stock
FY2023
FY2024
1Q
1Q
Toyota
17%
21%
V W
9%
10%
Nissan
10%
9%
Isuzu
9%
9%
Honda
6%
8%
Distributors
7%
8%
I.M./R.S.*
7%
6%
Yamaha
5%
6%
Daihatsu
7%
6%
Mitsubishi
3%
3%
Others
20%
14%
Total
100%
100%
FY2024 1Q: Net Sales by Region
FY2024 1Q Actual
Indonesia
14%Japan
39%
Thailand
5%
China
6%
39.7 Billion Yen
Europe
8%
- America 28%
(Billion yen)
FY2023
FY2024
Change
FOREX
1Q
1Q
(%)
Japan
16.7
16.2
(3％)
－
N. America
11.9
11.7
(1％)
+ 1.3
Europe
4.1
3.6
(13％)
+ 0.4
Asia
10.7
10.5
(2％)
+ 0.7
China
2.8
2.7
(2％)
+ 0.2
Thailand
1.7
1.9
+ 17％
+ 0.1
Indonesia
6.3
5.8
(8％)
+ 0.4
Subtotal
43.4
42.0
(3％)
+ 2.3
Eliminations
(2.5)
(2.3)
－
－
Total
41.0
39.7
(3％)
+ 2.3
- The amount of net sales in Asia is the simple sum of net sales in China, Thailand and Indonesia.
FY2024 1Q: Results by Region (YoY)
(Billion Yen)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q
Change
FOREX
FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q
Change
FOREX
Japan
16.7
16.2
(0.5)
－
0.5
0.6
+ 0.2
－
N. America
11.9
11.7
(0.1)
+ 1.3
(1.0)
(1.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Europe
4.1
3.6
(0.5)
+ 0.4
0.2
0.1
(0.1)
+ 0.0
Asia
10.7
10.5
(0.2)
+ 0.7
0.2
0.4
+ 0.2
+ 0.0
China
2.8
2.7
(0.1)
+ 0.2
(0.3)
(0.1)
+ 0.2
(0.0)
Thailand
1.7
1.9
+ 0.3
+ 0.1
0.1
0.2
+ 0.1
+ 0.0
Indonesia
6.3
5.8
(0.5)
+ 0.4
0.4
0.4
+ 0.0
+ 0.0
Eliminations
(2.5)
(2.3)
+ 0.2
－
0.1
0.0
(0.0)
－
Total
41.0
39.7
(1.2)
+ 2.3
(0.1)
0.1
+ 0.2
(0.1)
Exchange rates USD：133.4→149.9、EUR：151.9→170.1、CNY：19.4→20.7、THB：3.9→4.2、IDR：0.0089→0.0095
Local currency
N. America: USD mil.
Europe: EUR mil.
China: CNY mil.
Thailand: THB mil.
Indonesia: IDR bil.
Net Sales
FY2023 1Q FY2024 1Q
89
78
27
21
143
132
- 464
- 612
Change
(11)
(6)
(12)
+ 42
(95)
Operating Profit
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
Change
(7)
(7)
+ 0
1
0
(1)
(15)
(7)
+ 9
23
38
+ 15
41
40
(1)
Historical Results by Region
Quarterly Changes in Net Sales and OP Margin
(Billion yen)
Japan
20%
25
Net sales (Left)
20
20
OP margin (Right)
15%
16
15
10%
12
10
5%
8
5
0%
4
0
-5%
0
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
5
Europe
15%
15
4
10%
12
3
5%
9
2
0%
6
1
-5%
3
0
-10%
0
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
North America
10%
5%
0%
-5%
-10%
-15%
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Asia
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
-5%
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
