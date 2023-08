AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of brakes for automotive, industrial equipment and railway vehicles, as well as the research and development business and the logistics services business. The Company operates through six regional segments. The Company is engaged in the production of disc brakes, disc pads, drum brakes, shoe assemblies, brake linings, industrial equipment brakes, railway vehicles brakes, corner modules, rotors, master cylinders and other products. The Company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand and Indonesia.