Akebono Brake Industry : Japan is having company holidays from December 29 to January 8.
Dec 26, 2022
Akebono Japan is having company holidays from December 29 to January 8.
Inquires made during this time will be processed from
January9. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Sales 2022
135 B
1 016 M
1 016 M
Net income 2022
4 154 M
31,1 M
31,1 M
Net Debt 2022
19 964 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
20 171 M
151 M
151 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,34x
EV / Sales 2022
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
5 826
Free-Float
67,7%
