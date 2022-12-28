Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7238   JP3108400007

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(7238)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-28 am EST
152.00 JPY   +0.66%
06:43aAkebono Brake Industry : Japan is having company holidays from December 29 to January 8.
PU
06:43aAkebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective January 1, 2023
PU
11/17Akebono Brake Industry : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 2Q
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akebono Brake Industry : Japan is having company holidays from December 29 to January 8.

12/28/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 26, 2022

Akebono Japan is having company holidays from December 29 to January 8.

Inquires made during this time will be processed from January9. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
06:43aAkebono Brake Industry : Japan is having company holidays from December 29 to January 8.
PU
06:43aAkebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective January 1, 2023
PU
11/17Akebono Brake Industry : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 2Q
PU
11/10Akebono Brake Industry : Notice of Early Retirement Program at Japan Plants and Change in ..
PU
11/10Akebono Brake Industry : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ende..
PU
11/10Akebono Brake Industry : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 2Q
PU
11/01Akebono Brake Industry : Announcement of Joint Venture Agreement with New Joint Venture Pa..
PU
10/07Akebono Brake Industry : NR22 Brake Caliper for Endurance Racing Wins FY2022 Good Design A..
PU
09/30Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective October 1, 2022
PU
08/29Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective September 1 and October 1, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2022 4 154 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2022 19 964 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 171 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 826
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasuhiro Miyaji Representative Director
Jin Kusanagi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Takamasa Kurinami Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Hiroaki Tanji Independent Outside Director
Yosuke Mishiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-18.38%151
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD13.36%4 669
HANON SYSTEMS-36.28%3 595
BREMBO S.P.A.-16.92%3 592
JTEKT CORPORATION-8.96%2 352
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-59.69%2 078