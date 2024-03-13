News Release
March 13, 2024
Akebono Brake Personnel Changes
TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on April 1, 2024.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager and above are as follows:
Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Masaaki Ando
COO*¹
CMO
Member of the Board
Head of the Automotive Sales Division
Executive Officer
In charge, Aftermarket Division
Chairman, Akebono Corporation (Guangzhou)
In charge, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS) Division
Chairman, Akebono Corporation (Suzhou)
Responsible for China Operations
Keiichi Oka
CRO*²
CPO
Executive Officer
Responsible for North American Operations
Head of the Manufacturing Division
In charge, North American Restructuring
President & CEO, Akebono Brake Corporation
Head of the Purchasing Division
Chairman, Akebono Brake Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Seiji Nishimura
CTO
Executive Officer
Head of the Research & Development Division
CQO
Katsuhisa Yuda
Responsible for Asian Operations
Responsible for North American Operations
Executive Officer
President, Akebono Cooperation (Thailand) Co.，Ltd.
President & CEO, Akebono Brake Corporation
Chairman, Akebono Brake Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Kiyoshi Tanaka
Executive Advisor*³
Executive Officer
In charge, Special Assignment
Sachio Koike
Executive Advisor*⁴
Executive Officer
Head of the Aftermarket Division
Responsible for Asian Operations
President, Akebono Cooperation (Thailand) Co.，Ltd.
*1 COO （Chief Operating Officer）
*2 CRO （Chief Restructuring Officer）
*3 Kiyoshi Tanaka will retire as Executive Officer effective March 31, 2024. He will take up the position of Executive Advisor.
*4 Sachio Koike will retire as Executive Officer effective March 31, 2024. He will take up the position of Executive Advisor.
1 / 2
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective April 1, 2024
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Shigeki Yatsuka
Head of the Automotive Sales Division
Deputy Responsible for European Operations
Executive leader
Deputy Responsible for China Operations
President, Akebono Brake Slovakia s.r.o.
Tomonori Morisawa
Head of the Aftermarket Division
Vice Head of the Aftermarket Division
Hirobumi Niibori
Head of the Research & Development Division
Vice Head of the Research & Development Division
General Manager, Research & Development Planning
Department, Research & Development Division
Akihiro Nakata
Head of the Manufacturing Division
Vice Head of the Manufacturing Division
Kentaro Kosugi
Head of the Purchasing Division
Vice Head of the Purchasing Division
Executive leader
Tadashi Hiramatsu
Senior Manager, Administration Division
General Manager, Internal Control Office
General Manager, Internal Control Office,
Administration Division
Ryota Yoshida
General Manager, Quality Audit Department, Quality
General Manager, Quality Promotion Department, Quality
Assurance Division
Assurance Division
Shinobu Hashimoto
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department,
Manager, Corporate Planning Department, Corporate Planning
Corporate Planning & Controlling Division
& Controlling Division
Taichi Kawamura
General Manager, Infrastructure & Mobility Sales
Senior Manager, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS)
Senior Manager, Controlling Department, Corporate
Department No.1, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems
Division
Planning & Controlling Division
(AIMS) Division
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department,
Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS) Division
Yoichi Kawashima
General Manager, Friction Material Application
Section Manager, Friction Material Application Engineering
Engineering Department, Research & Development
Section, Friction Material Application Engineering Department,
Division
Research & Development Division
Naoya Hashizume
General Manager, Foundation Brake Application
Section Manager, Foundation Brake Application Engineering
Engineering Department, Research & Development
Section, Foundation Brake Application Engineering
Division
Department, Research & Development Division
Shigetomo Suzuki
Acting General Manager, Research & Development
Section Manager, Research & Development Planning Section,
Planning Department, Research & Development
Research & Development Planning Department, Research &
Division
Development Division
Nan LV
Responsible for China Operations
Deputy Responsible for China Operations
President, Akebono Corporation (Guangzhou)
President, Akebono Corporation (Suzhou)
Takaaki Sasaki
President, Akebono Brake Slovakia s.r.o.
General Manager, Foundation Brake Application Engineering
Department, Research & Development Division
Yoshiaki Ogama
President, Akebono 123 Co., Ltd
Assistant to the President, Akebono 123 Co., Ltd
2 / 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 12:12:07 UTC.