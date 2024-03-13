News Release

March 13, 2024

Akebono Brake Personnel Changes

TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on April 1, 2024.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager and above are as follows:

Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Masaaki Ando

COO*¹

CMO

Member of the Board

Head of the Automotive Sales Division

Executive Officer

In charge, Aftermarket Division

Chairman, Akebono Corporation (Guangzhou)

In charge, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS) Division

Chairman, Akebono Corporation (Suzhou)

Responsible for China Operations

Keiichi Oka

CRO*²

CPO

Executive Officer

Responsible for North American Operations

Head of the Manufacturing Division

In charge, North American Restructuring

President & CEO, Akebono Brake Corporation

Head of the Purchasing Division

Chairman, Akebono Brake Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Seiji Nishimura

CTO

Executive Officer

Head of the Research & Development Division

CQO

Katsuhisa Yuda

Responsible for Asian Operations

Responsible for North American Operations

Executive Officer

President, Akebono Cooperation (Thailand) Co.Ltd.

President & CEO, Akebono Brake Corporation

Chairman, Akebono Brake Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Kiyoshi Tanaka

Executive Advisor*³

Executive Officer

In charge, Special Assignment

Sachio Koike

Executive Advisor*⁴

Executive Officer

Head of the Aftermarket Division

Responsible for Asian Operations

President, Akebono Cooperation (Thailand) Co.Ltd.

*1 COO Chief Operating Officer

*2 CRO Chief Restructuring Officer

*3 Kiyoshi Tanaka will retire as Executive Officer effective March 31, 2024. He will take up the position of Executive Advisor.

*4 Sachio Koike will retire as Executive Officer effective March 31, 2024. He will take up the position of Executive Advisor.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective April 1, 2024

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Shigeki Yatsuka

Head of the Automotive Sales Division

Deputy Responsible for European Operations

Executive leader

Deputy Responsible for China Operations

President, Akebono Brake Slovakia s.r.o.

Tomonori Morisawa

Head of the Aftermarket Division

Vice Head of the Aftermarket Division

Hirobumi Niibori

Head of the Research & Development Division

Vice Head of the Research & Development Division

General Manager, Research & Development Planning

Department, Research & Development Division

Akihiro Nakata

Head of the Manufacturing Division

Vice Head of the Manufacturing Division

Kentaro Kosugi

Head of the Purchasing Division

Vice Head of the Purchasing Division

Executive leader

Tadashi Hiramatsu

Senior Manager, Administration Division

General Manager, Internal Control Office

General Manager, Internal Control Office,

Administration Division

Ryota Yoshida

General Manager, Quality Audit Department, Quality

General Manager, Quality Promotion Department, Quality

Assurance Division

Assurance Division

Shinobu Hashimoto

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department,

Manager, Corporate Planning Department, Corporate Planning

Corporate Planning & Controlling Division

& Controlling Division

Taichi Kawamura

General Manager, Infrastructure & Mobility Sales

Senior Manager, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS)

Senior Manager, Controlling Department, Corporate

Department No.1, Infrastructure & Mobility Systems

Division

Planning & Controlling Division

(AIMS) Division

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department,

Infrastructure & Mobility Systems (AIMS) Division

Yoichi Kawashima

General Manager, Friction Material Application

Section Manager, Friction Material Application Engineering

Engineering Department, Research & Development

Section, Friction Material Application Engineering Department,

Division

Research & Development Division

Naoya Hashizume

General Manager, Foundation Brake Application

Section Manager, Foundation Brake Application Engineering

Engineering Department, Research & Development

Section, Foundation Brake Application Engineering

Division

Department, Research & Development Division

Shigetomo Suzuki

Acting General Manager, Research & Development

Section Manager, Research & Development Planning Section,

Planning Department, Research & Development

Research & Development Planning Department, Research &

Division

Development Division

Nan LV

Responsible for China Operations

Deputy Responsible for China Operations

President, Akebono Corporation (Guangzhou)

President, Akebono Corporation (Suzhou)

Takaaki Sasaki

President, Akebono Brake Slovakia s.r.o.

General Manager, Foundation Brake Application Engineering

Department, Research & Development Division

Yoshiaki Ogama

President, Akebono 123 Co., Ltd

Assistant to the President, Akebono 123 Co., Ltd

