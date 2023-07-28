News Release

July 28, 2023

Akebono Brake Personnel Changes

TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on August 1, 2023.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager are as follows:

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective August 1, 2023

Name

Hiroki Ichimoto

New responsibilities

Acting Plant Manager, Tatebayashi Foundry

Former responsibilities

Senior Consultant, Akebono Brake Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Continuing responsibilities

1 / 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 04:56:03 UTC.