News Release
July 28, 2023
Akebono Brake Personnel Changes
TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on August 1, 2023.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager are as follows:
Name
Hiroki Ichimoto
New responsibilities
Acting Plant Manager, Tatebayashi Foundry
Former responsibilities
Senior Consultant, Akebono Brake Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Continuing responsibilities
