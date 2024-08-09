News Release

August 9, 2024

Akebono Brake Personnel Changes

TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on August 16, 2024.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager and above are as follows:

Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective August 16, 2024

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Takefumi Usami

CFO

Executive Officer

Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling Division

Katsuhisa Yuda

Responsible for Asian Operations

Executive Officer

President, Akebono Cooperation (Thailand) Co.Ltd.

* Takefumi Usami and Katsuhisa Yuda will retire effective September 15, 2024.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective August 16, 2024

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Keiichi Yoshida

Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling Division

Vice Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling Division

Executive Leader

Tetsuro Hosono

Vice Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling

General Manager, Finance Department, Corporate

Division

Planning & Controlling Division

