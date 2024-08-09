Delayed
Japan Exchange
01:14:36 2024-08-09 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
123.00
JPY
-5.38%
-8.89%
+9.82%
Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective August 16, 2024
August 09, 2024 at 01:17 am EDT
News Release
August 9, 2024
Akebono Brake Personnel Changes
TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on August 16, 2024.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager and above are as follows:
Personnel changes at the level of Executive Officer effective August 16, 2024
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Takefumi Usami
CFO
Executive Officer
Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling Division
Katsuhisa Yuda
Responsible for Asian Operations
Executive Officer
President, Akebono Cooperation (Thailand) Co.
，Ltd.
* Takefumi Usami and Katsuhisa Yuda will retire effective September 15, 2024.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective August 16, 2024
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Keiichi Yoshida
Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling Division
Vice Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling Division
Executive Leader
Tetsuro Hosono
Vice Head of the Corporate Planning & Controlling
General Manager, Finance Department, Corporate
Division
Planning & Controlling Division
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of brakes for automotive, industrial equipment and railway vehicles, as well as the research and development business and the logistics services business. The Company operates through six regional segments. The Company is engaged in the production of disc brakes, disc pads, drum brakes, shoe assemblies, brake linings, industrial equipment brakes, railway vehicles brakes, corner modules, rotors, master cylinders and other products. The Company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand and Indonesia.
More about the company
