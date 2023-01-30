Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective February 1, 2023
News Release
January 30, 2023
Akebono Brake Personnel Changes
TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on February 1, 2023.
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager are as follows:
Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective February 1, 2023
Name
New responsibilities
Former responsibilities
Continuing responsibilities
Keiichi Yoshida
In-charge
，Corporate Planning
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
Executive Leader
Kazuhiro Nakajima
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
Senior Manager, Aftermarket Division
Disclaimer
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 05:13:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
