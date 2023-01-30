Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7238   JP3108400007

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(7238)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:12:10 2023-01-30 am EST
151.00 JPY   -0.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akebono Brake Industry : Personnel Changes Effective February 1, 2023

01/30/2023 | 12:14am EST
News Release

January 30, 2023

Akebono Brake Personnel Changes

TOKYO - Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. announced the following personnel changes to take effect on February 1, 2023.

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager are as follows:

Personnel changes at the level of General Manager effective February 1, 2023

Name

New responsibilities

Former responsibilities

Continuing responsibilities

Keiichi Yoshida

In-chargeCorporate Planning

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Executive Leader

Kazuhiro Nakajima

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Senior Manager, Aftermarket Division

Disclaimer

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 05:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
